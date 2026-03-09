Who is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend from Jaipur who went viral during India’s T20 World Cup 2026 final win

India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 final was not just a night of sporting glory but also one filled with memorable moments both on and off the field. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed history as Team India lifted their second consecutive T20 World Cup trophy and their third overall title in the format. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, India delivered a dominant performance against New Zealand in the high-stakes final. While Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning bowling spell earned him the Player of the Match award and Sanju Samson played a crucial role with the bat, opener Ishan Kishan also emerged as one of the standout performers.

The 27-year-old left-hander smashed a quickfire half-century that helped India post a massive total on the board. But while fans in the stadium roared in celebration, one particular spectator caught the attention of viewers watching the match on television, model Aditi Hundia.

Aditi Hundia spotted cheering for Ishan Kishan in the stands

Aditi Hundia was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the final and was seen sitting in the section reserved for friends and family members of Team India players. Dressed in a red top, she was spotted several times during the live broadcast, enthusiastically cheering for the Indian team. Interestingly, she was seated next to Komal Sharma, the sister of Team India opener Abhishek Sharma, and the two were seen enjoying the high-voltage match together.

Ishan Kishan was seen dancing and sharing a kiss with his girlfriend, Aditi Hundia. ❤️pic.twitter.com/Bbw0QyQlpf — Magadh Updates (@magadh_updates) March 9, 2026

As India sealed the historic victory, celebrations erupted across the stadium. Soon after the match ended, Aditi walked onto the field along with other partners and family members of the players.

The model was seen celebrating the win with the team, first congratulating captain Suryakumar Yadav before sharing a warm hug with Ishan Kishan, who was wrapped in the Indian flag. The moment quickly caught the attention of photographers present at the stadium and soon began circulating widely on social media.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

For those curious about the woman seen cheering passionately for Ishan Kishan, Aditi Hundia is a Jaipur-based model and entrepreneur who has steadily built her own identity in the fashion and digital space. Born and raised in Jaipur, Aditi completed her schooling at India International School before pursuing higher education at St. Xavier’s College in the city. During her college years, she actively participated in fashion shows and modelling events, which eventually paved the way for her pageant journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Hundia (@aditihundia)

Her breakthrough came in 2017 when she participated in the Miss India pageant and made it to the list of finalists. A year later, she won the Miss Diva Supranational title and went on to represent India at Miss Supranational 2019. Following her pageant success, Aditi transitioned into fashion modelling and later ventured into entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneur, influencer and rumoured link with Ishan Kishan

Apart from modelling, Aditi also launched her own fashion and makeup label a few years ago and has been actively working on expanding the brand. On social media, she has built a strong presence with more than 350K followers on Instagram, where she shares lifestyle, fashion and travel content. Over the past couple of years, Aditi has frequently been linked with cricketer Ishan Kishan. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted together on several occasions.

Her presence at the T20 World Cup final and her celebration with Ishan on the field led many fans online to believe that the moment may have quietly marked a “soft launch” of their relationship in the public eye.