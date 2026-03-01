Home

Who is Aishwarya Desai? Mystery girl in Vivek Oberoi’s Spirit poster, also worked in Ranveer Singh’s…

Aishwarya Desai became an overnight sensation after featuring on poster of Vivek Oberoi’s Spirit. She has also appeared in a popular film of Ranveer Singh. Fans are now exploring her career, previous work and upcoming roles.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit has created massive excitement among fans since updates began circulating. Vivek Oberoi recently joined project and his first look poster immediately went viral on social media. Alongside him, Aishwarya Desai appears in the poster as a mystery character drawing curiosity. Newcomer is expected to play pivotal role adding fresh dimension to storyline and elevating overall anticipation for film release.

Why is Aishwarya Desai gaining recognition?

Aishwarya Desai is an Indian-American model who transitioned into acting after a successful modeling career. She previously appeared in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s film Gully Boy and short film Rat in the Kitchen which won her a Best Supporting Actress award. She also acted in TV series Alisha and Hindi film Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Before acting, she earned bachelor’s degree in marketing from University of Maryland, balancing education and artistic pursuits with ease.

What she shares with fans on social media?

Aishwarya Desai maintains active presence on Instagram showcasing modeling work and lifestyle content. She describes herself as model, actress, beauty and lifestyle creator. Posts often receive appreciation from her growing fanbase which currently stands around 36,000 followers. Her social media activity helps fans connect with both professional work and personal style.

About Spirit

Spirit is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga which stars Prabhas in lead role opposite Triptii Dimri and will release pan-India in eight languages on March 5 next year. With this high-profile project, Aishwarya Desai is poised for major career breakthrough.

More about Spirit

Reports indicate actor Prakash Raj has exited Spirit due to creative disagreements with director. Fallout occurred during Hyderabad schedule over script interpretations and possible differences over actor’s public political commentary.

Meanwhile, production house and actor have not released formal statements but film continues with confirmed cast including Aishwarya Desai, Prabhas, Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi for now. It is also expected that South Korean star Ma Dong-seok aka Don Lee is also part of this highly anticipated project, whose announcement is expected to come from makers on his 54th birthday on March 1.

Aishwarya Desai’s role in Spirit has made her one of most talked-about emerging talents. Fans are eager to see how her performance complements established stars and adds excitement to highly anticipated release while she continues building presence in both film and social media.

