Who is Aishwarya Rajinikanth? Dhanush’s ex-wife back in focus as Mrunal Thakur dating buzz grows

For the past few weeks, social media has been flooded with whispers about Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s alleged romance. From casual sightings to insider chatter, the buzz suggests that the two actors have grown close and may be exploring a relationship. While neither has confirmed anything officially, the growing speculation has once again brought attention to Dhanush’s personal life, especially his past marriage to Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Who is Aishwarya Rajinikanth?

Born on January 1, 1982, in Chennai, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. Over the years, she has carved her own identity in the film industry as a director, writer, playback singer, and classical dancer. She made her directorial debut with 3 in 2012, the film that gave the world the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di. She later directed Vai Raja Vai in 2015.

Beyond films, Aishwarya has also appeared as a judge on the popular dance reality show Jodi Number One. Known for her calm presence and creative drive, she was often seen as a strong pillar of support in Dhanush’s early career.

A marriage that began young

Aishwarya married Dhanush in 2004, when both were quite young. Over the years, they became one of the most talked-about couples in South Indian cinema. The two welcomed their sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja, and often spoke about family being their top priority.

During Dhanush’s breakthrough phase, especially around the global success of Why This Kolaveri Di, Aishwarya stood firmly by his side, managing both family life and her own professional journey.

Why did Dhanush and Aishwarya separate?

In 2022, the couple announced their separation, leaving fans shocked. While they never revealed a specific reason, the decision was described as mutual. Dhanush’s father later called it a “normal fight,” though insiders hinted at deeper issues.

According to sources close to the couple, Dhanush’s intense work schedule may have played a role. Frequent travel, outdoor shoots, and long working hours reportedly affected family time. As one insider put it, Dhanush is known to put his work above everything else, which may have taken a toll on the marriage.

What did their separation statement say?

The former couple shared a heartfelt note on social media, which read:

“18 years of togetherness as friends, as a couple, as parents, and as well-wishers to each other… Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate… Please respect our decision and give us the privacy we need.”

Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting married?

Mrunal has publicly stated that she and Dhanush are just good friends. However, insiders suggest the two are indeed dating but are in no hurry to go public or label their relationship.

“Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new,” a source shared, adding that friends feel they are compatible and grounded.

For now, everything remains unofficial, and only time will tell where this new chapter leads.