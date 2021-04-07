Mumbai: Shashi Kapoor’s granddaughter and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Aliya Kapoor is raising temperatures these days for her hot and sexy pictures. Aliya is also a star kid who can give a tough competition to Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan and many more. She is the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Mesmerising Pictures As She Heads Out To Workout, Says 'Need a Tan'

Aliya Kapoor’s hot and bold photos have gone viral for all the right reasons. She is pretty, intelligent, confident, and whatnot. The 22-year-old’s Instagram is full of her solo pics and we bet you, even you would like to scroll her feed. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears a Mask Worth Rs 26,028 to Spread Awareness Amid COVID And That's Louis Vuitton!

Check out Aliya Kapoor’s photos here:

Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan are not able to recognize her but yes she is a part of the Kapoor family. Aliya Kapoor is the daughter of Karan Kapoor (who is the son of late Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal). Karan has been a part of Bollywood in his early days but now he is a professional photographer in the UK. He was married to English model Lorna Tarling Kapoor. The couple is now separated. Also Read - Randhir Kapoor Just Shared First Pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Newborn And he Looks so Much Like Taimur!

Aliya was born and brought up in London and has finished her education in the UK. She has a younger brother Zak Kapoor. Check out his pics too.

