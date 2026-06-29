Who is Anirudh Ravichander? Meet the music sensation reportedly marrying Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran

Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's wedding is confirmed, says his uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendra. Here's everything you need to know about Anirudh.

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Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander (PC -Twitter)

Rumours linking Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander are back in the spotlight after actor Y Gee Mahendra, who is Anirudh’s uncle, made a surprising comment about their alleged wedding plans. His remarks have sparked fresh conversations online, especially since neither Kavya nor Anirudh has publicly addressed the speculation. During a recent interview with KPTV, Mahendra spoke about the composer and hinted that wedding plans may already be in place. Describing Anirudh as a gentle and soft-spoken person, Mahendra congratulated him and claimed that the wedding was happening soon.

Mahendra said that based on what he had been told, the marriage was a “sure thing” and added that the two were getting married. Although he did not reveal details such as a wedding date or location, Mahendra also praised Kavya. Without naming her initially, he said she was not an ordinary person and highlighted her ability to manage a major IPL franchise.

Mahendra further mentioned that Kavya had inherited strong business instincts from her father and said she and Anirudh would make a good pair. In a light-hearted remark, he added that the two could even combine music and business together.

However, despite Mahendra’s comments attracting attention online, neither Anirudh Ravichander nor Kavya Maran has confirmed any relationship or wedding plans.

Who is Anirudh Ravichander?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)



Anirudh Ravichander is a music composer, producer, and playback singer who predominantly works in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Rising to global fame at just 21 years old with the viral sensation “Why This Kolaveri Di“, he has become one of South India’s most sought-after and highest-grossing music directors.

He was born in Chennai and belongs to a prominent cinematic family, his father is actor Ravi Raghavendra and his mother is classical dancer Lakshmi Ravichander. He is also the nephew of superstar Rajinikanth. He learned classical piano from the Trinity College of Music in London and later pursued a diploma in sound engineering at the Soundtech Media Audio Engineering Institute in Chennai.

Anirudh has composed music for major Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s massive hit Jawan.

Earlier there were reports, both families have reportedly agreed to a lavish destination wedding in Spain, which may be followed by a grand reception in Chennai.

The age gap between Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander

Fans have also been curious about their small age gap. Born in 1990, Anirudh Ravichander is 36 years old, while Kavya Maran, who was born in 1992, is currently 34.