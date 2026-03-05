Who is Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider? Youtuber who has made allegations against his family over...

Home

Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, has come into public attention for alleging conflicts with his family over his inter-caste marriage. His claims have sparked debates on social media, drawing attention to personal rights and family disputes in modern India.

A recent video posted on social media has caught widespread attention, where a popular influencer spoke candidly about alleged mental harassment and family disputes surrounding his marriage. The nearly two-hour video detailed emotional struggles, personal threats, and incidents that have shocked followers across platforms.

Who is Anurag Dobhal?

The influencer behind this video is Anurag Dobhal, better known as UK07 Rider, a well-known YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 participant hosted by Salman Khan. Dobhal has a significant following online and often shares personal updates, including milestones and struggles, which has helped him connect with fans on a deeper level.

What allegations have been made by Anurag Dobhal?

In his video, Dobhal accused his parents and close family members of mentally torturing him due to his inter-caste marriage with Ritika Chauhan. He alleged humiliation in front of relatives, pressure to apologise repeatedly, and extreme emotional stress that pushed him toward a mental breakdown. Dobhal also revealed he attempted suicide but stopped at the last moment. He said, “Papa aur mumma ne iss level tak torture kiya ki bola ki naa hum khush rahenge naa tujhe khush rehne denge.”

Watch viral video of Anurag Dobhal

यह देखकर दिल टूट जाता है कि जिसने अपने परिवार के लिए सब कुछ दिया, उसे इतना टूटा हुआ महसूस हो रहा है। उसने कड़ी मेहनत की, YouTube से कमाया, अपने पैसे दिए — और फिर भी जाति से हटकर प्यार चुनने के लिए उसे टॉर्चर सहना पड़ा। कोई भी इस बात के लिए सज़ा का हकदार नहीं है कि उसने किससे… pic.twitter.com/OMKbPCHFK6 — Jayvindr Pradhan (@JayvindrSingh) March 5, 2026

About Anurag Dobhal’s relationship

Dobhal met Ritika Chauhan through Instagram when she followed him, and their friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship. The couple married in May 2025 after dating for around two years and publicly sharing their journey. Dobhal alleged that while the family initially opposed their inter-caste union, they later withdrew support just days before the wedding.

The YouTuber explained the emotional toll of his experiences, stating he had not eaten or slept for days and felt he was losing mental balance. He named three individuals he accused of “torturing” him and said he would upload evidence to ensure transparency. He admitted attempting suicide using a saree intended for his mother but reconsidered due to consequences for his family.

More about Anurag Dobhal

The video sparked concern online, with followers urging Dobhal to seek help and maintain strength. Many suggested private resolution for the family dispute. As of now, Dobhal’s family has not publicly responded, and viewers are waiting to see whether he will return to YouTube after calling the video his “final video.”

The video has highlighted challenges surrounding inter-caste marriages and mental health pressures for public figures, with fans closely watching for updates.

