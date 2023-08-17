Home

Who is AP Dhillon’s Rumoured Girlfriend Banita Sandhu?

Banita Sandhu is gaining attention not only for her acting career but also due to her rumored relationship with Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon. Here's what we know more about her.

Who is AP Dhillon's Rumoured Girlfriend Banita Sandhu

It seems like Banita Sandhu is gaining attention not only for her acting career but also due to her rumored relationship with Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon. While AP Dhillon is known for his music, Banita Sandhu is an actress with a diverse portfolio. Rumors between Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon began circulating after the release of their recent music video titled “With You.” The video prominently displays heartwarming and affectionate moments shared by the two, portraying them holidaying together. Adding fuel to the speculations, Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon were sighted together at the grand screening of AP Dhillon’s upcoming docu-series, “AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind,” held in Mumbai.

Who is Banita Sandhu?





Background and Early Ambitions: Banita Sandhu was born and raised in Caerleon, Wales, in a second-generation British-Indian household. She had a strong desire to become an actress from a young age. She expressed her passion for acting to her mother when she was just 10 years old. Bollywood Debut: She made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film October, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film starred Varun Dhawan as well. Her performance was well-received, and she was nominated for Best Female Debut for her role in the movie. She was also recognized as ‘The Face to Watch Out For’ by Vogue India. Music Videos: Banita Sandhu appeared in Diljit Dosanjh’s music video for the song Jind Mahi, which was released in 2018. This added to her visibility in the entertainment industry. Tamil Cinema Debut: In 2019, she made her debut in Tamil cinema with the movie Adithya Varma, a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film featured Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. Hollywood Involvement: Banita Sandhu also ventured into Hollywood. She appeared in the American sci-fi series Pandora. Education: Banita Sandhu completed her graduation in English Literature with Film Studies in 2018 from King’s College London. This academic background likely contributed to her versatility and understanding of the entertainment industry. Recent Work: Banita Sandhu was last seen in Mother Teresa & Me, which won the Best Film Award at the Mirabile Dictu International Film Festival. This film was released in May. Upcoming work: Banita Sandhu has collaborated with Vicky Kaushal. She is also a part of Sardar Udham as Reshma.

AP Dhillon’s Amazon Original series is an unscripted production that chronicles the remarkable journey of AP Dhillon, tracing his modest origins in Gurdaspur, Punjab, to his rapid rise in the music industry. The eagerly awaited docu-series is scheduled to premiere on August 18, promising an insightful glimpse into AP Dhillon’s inspiring story.

