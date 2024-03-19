Home

Who Is Arundhati Nair, Actress Fighting For Life On Ventilator After Meeting with a Road Accident In Kerala

Actress Arundhari Nair popularly known for playing in Tamil and Malayalam film industry. Here's everything you need to know about the Saithan actress. Read along.

Kochi: Actress Arundhati Nair, who majorly works in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry. The diva had recently met with a devastating road accident while travelling on a bike with her brother. On March 14, Arundhati was admitted to the hospital after she collided with a vehicle on a bypass road located in Kovalam bypass. Arathy Nair the sister of Arundhati informed about the devastating accident on social media she also confirmed the news that she is currently on a ventilator fighting for her life. Read along to find out more details.

Who is Arundhati Nair?

Arundhati Nair is primarily known for playing characters in Tamil and the Malayalam film industry. Talking about her work front Arundhati first debuted in the Tamil film market, she was featured in Ponge Ezhu Manohara (2014) and later in Virumandikum Sivanandikum (2016). Arundhati later debuted in in a Malayalam film titled, Ottakoru Kaamukan (2018). The actress later came to the limelight when she featured in a film alongside Vijay Anthony’s Saithan released in 2016.

Apart from films, Arundhati played key roles in the Malayalam television serial Kerala Samajam portraying Riya’s character. Moving forward, the Saithan actress was also featured in web series like Padmini (2021) in Malayalam and Don’t Think (2021) in Tamil. Arundhati was last seen in Aayiram Porkaasukal (Thousand gold coins) in Tamil.

Here’s What Exactly Happened To Arundhati

Several media reports claim that Arundhati was returning from an interview she gave to a YouTube channel, while coming back to the house Arundhati met with a road accident, it is been told that she was traveling with her brother. Arathy Nair released a statement confirming the news that Arundhati was on a ventilator in Kerala.

Taking it to her social media handle, Arathy requested users to keep her sister in prayers as Arundharti had suffered major head injuries. Arathy remarked, “We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu’s newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago (sic).” In another post, Arathy wrote that her sister had been admitted to the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum and is fighting for her life. She expressed, “She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum (sic).”

Arathy concluded by writing, “We need your prayers and support for her speedy recovery (sic).”

Take a look at Arundhati's Instagram Post:

A post shared by Arathy Nair (@aaraty.nairr)

Gopika Anil, a friend of Arundhati requested her fans to extend the support to meet the daily needs of the hospital. Taking it to social media Gopika came forward to help her dear friend where she asked her fans to support the actress as she was financially restricted. Gopika expressed, “My friend @arundhathi.nair_ met with an accident the previous day and is in very critical condition. As she fights for her life on a ventilator, the daily hospital expenses are becoming too huge to afford. We are doing our part but that seems insufficient to meet the current hospital requirements. I request you all to kindly contribute the way you can so that it would be very helpful for her family. Thank you so much (sic).”

Take a look at Gopika's IG Handle:

A post shared by Gopika Anil (@gops_gopikaanil)



Watch this space to get regular updates on Arundhati’s accident!

