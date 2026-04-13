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Who is Asha Bhosles sister, Meena Khadikar? The 94-year-old sang this famous song

Who is Asha Bhosle’s sister, Meena Khadikar? The 94-year-old sang this famous song

Meena Khadikar, part of the legendary Mangeshkar family, is remembered for her soulful voice and contribution to Indian music, including several memorable songs that continue to resonate with listeners even today.

Asha Bhosle‘s death marked the end of a legendary musical journey that shaped Indian cinema for decades. Iconic singer passed away at age 92 after serious health complications, including multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Family confirmed final news and arrangements for last rites, which followed soon after. The entire film music world reacted with grief as admirers from cinema, sports and politics reached the residence to pay respects. An emotional atmosphere surrounded the Mumbai location where countless fans gathered to honour the unforgettable voice that defined generations.

Meena Khadikar arrives to pay final respect

Meena Khadikar, the elder sister of Asha Bhosle, reached residence in Mumbai to pay her last tribute. She arrived in a wheelchair due to an age-related health condition and spent time offering respects to her late sister. Alongside her presence, another sibling, Usha Mangeshkar also joined the final farewell rituals at Shivaji Park crematorium. The entire family presence reflected a deep emotional bond shared within the legendary Mangeshkar household during the difficult moment of farewell.

See viral video of Meena Khadikar at Asha Bhosle’s funeral here

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Who is Meena Khadikar?

Meena Khadikar is the elder sister of Asha Bhosle and the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. She is known as playback singer and composer who contributed mainly in Marathi music industry with selective work in Hindi cinema. Her voice featured in group performance in the iconic song “Duniya Mein Hum Aaye Hain” from Mother India alongside sisters Usha Mangeshkar and Lata Mangeshkar. She also sang “Phagun Aaya” for album Pilpili Saheb. Though she remained less active compared to Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle she still holds respected place in Indian music history as part of iconic Mangeshkar family.

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Musical journey and contribution of Meena Khadikar

Meena Khadikar built career around regional music composition and selective playback singing. She worked on Marathi film projects and contributed creatively to musical productions over years. Her participation in group songs with siblings highlighted unity of musical talent within family. Even with limited mainstream exposure she remained important part of foundation that supported rise of Mangeshkar legacy in Indian music industry.

Literary work and connection with Lata Mangeshkar

Apart from singing Meena Khadikar also explored writing and worked on Hindi version of biography of Lata Mangeshkar. In past interview she shared emotional connection with family and spoke about personal bond with elder sister. Foreword of book was written by Amitabh Bachchan which added significance to publication. Her work highlighted close relationship between siblings and preserved memories of one of greatest musical families in India.

Final rites and national farewell to Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle cremation took place at Shivaji Park crematorium with full state honours. Ceremony witnessed presence of major personalities from film industry including Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Tabu, Asha Parekh and many others.

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Political leaders such as Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers also attended tribute. Earlier in day Sachin Tendulkar, Vivek Oberoi, Neil Nitin Mukesh and several others visited residence to express condolences.

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