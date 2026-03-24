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Who is Badshahs second wife Isha Rikhi? Their viral wedding video shows couple taking pheras- Watch

Who is Badshah’s second wife Isha Rikhi? Their viral wedding video shows couple taking pheras- Watch

As wedding pictures with Badshah surface online, here’s everything to know about actress Isha Rikhi and her journey so far.

The internet woke up to a surprise that no one saw coming! Singer-rapper Badshah is reportedly married, and the name that is suddenly everywhere is Isha Rikhi. The buzz started after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from what looked like an intimate wedding ceremony. In the photos, Badshah is seen dressed in a brown kurta with a golden saafa, while Isha looks graceful in a red salwar kameez. The two are also seen exchanging garlands, surrounded by close family members. The caption read, “God bless you,” and that was enough for the internet to start connecting the dots.

Watch the Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Interestingly, neither Badshah nor Isha has confirmed the news yet. But that hasn’t stopped fans from being curious, especially about the woman who might now be a part of his life.

Who is Badshah’s second wife, Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress and model who made her film debut in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. The film gave her a strong start in Punjabi cinema, and she soon became a familiar face in the industry. Over the years, she worked in multiple Punjabi films, building her career step by step. Unlike many actors who chase constant limelight, Isha has kept things simple and low-key, focusing on her work rather than headlines.

In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade. While the film did not become a massive hit, it gave her a chance to enter the Hindi film industry and reach a wider audience.

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Her journey may not have been loud, but it has been steady, and now, with this sudden spotlight, people are finally taking a closer look at her career.

This is a developing story…

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