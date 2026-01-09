Home

Who is Beatriz Taufenbach? Actress who has become an overnight sensation after giving bold scene in Yash’s Toxic teaser

Beatriz Taufenbach has grabbed attention after her bold scene in Yash’s Toxic teaser. Here’s everything you need to know about the actress and her sudden rise to fame.

The teaser of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has taken the internet by storm. While Yash’s intense screen presence grabbed attention, it was a brief yet bold scene featuring a mysterious woman that sparked widespread curiosity. Within hours of the teaser’s release, social media was flooded with questions about the actress seen in the intimate car sequence set inside a cemetery.

The scene’s striking visuals and calm mood amid chaos made it stand out. As speculation grew, many viewers began guessing the identity of the actress, with several incorrect names doing the rounds online.

The director clears the confusion

To put an end to the rumours, director Geetu Mohandas stepped in. She shared a post on her Instagram stories, officially identifying the actress as Beatriz Taufenbach. Sharing a still from the teaser, she wrote, “This beauty is my cemetery girl @beatrizbach.” With that one post, the mystery was finally solved.

Until then, many had wrongly assumed the actress was Natalie Burn. The confusion spread quickly, and several reports picked up the incorrect information. The director’s clarification brought clarity and shifted the spotlight to Beatriz, who suddenly found herself at the centre of global attention.

Who is Beatriz Taufenbach?

Beatriz Taufenbach is a Brazilian actress and model who has now become an overnight sensation. She entered the entertainment world through the Karacter Model Tour in 2014 and built her career on both national and international fashion runways. Over the years, she has trained as a performer and explored acting alongside modelling.

Apart from acting, Beatriz is known for her interest in music and singing. She is also multilingual, which has helped her work across different creative spaces. In Toxic, her appearance as the so-called “cemetery girl” and her intimate scene with Yash left a strong impression despite limited screen time.

What happens in the viral scene?

The teaser opens with a burial in progress at a quiet cemetery. It then cuts to Yash’s character Raya sitting in a car with Beatriz’s character in an intimate moment. A bomb is placed behind them, yet both remain calm. The silence breaks with an artistic climax, placed with sudden blast and gunfire. Smoke fills the air, bodies fall, and Raya walks forward holding a Tommy gun and a cigar, announcing “Daddy’s Home” setting the tone for the film.

About Toxic and its release

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features a powerful ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The teaser received praise from several celebrities and crossed over 220 million views across platforms within 24 hours. The film is set for a worldwide release on March 19, 2026.

