Who is Bosco Martis? Celebrity choreographer hospitalised in Mumbai after chest discomfort; also worked with Jr NTR in…

Popular choreographer Bosco Martis, recognized for his dynamic dance work in Indian cinema, has been hospitalised in Mumbai following a sudden health issue, prompting concern across the industry.

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Bosco Martis undergoing observation at Mumbai hospital (PC: Twitter)

Popular Bollywood choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital after experiencing sudden chest discomfort. The award-winning dance director is currently under medical care and being closely monitored by doctors. Reports suggest that his condition came as a surprise since he was actively engaged in multiple professional commitments. The news has sparked concern across the film industry as fans and colleagues wait for updates on his health. Medical experts are keeping him under observation while running a few routine checks to ensure there are no further complications.

Bosco Martis admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Bosco Martis was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of uneasiness and chest congestion. According to reports, he had been working on a tight schedule in the weeks leading up to the incident, which may have contributed to his exhaustion. Doctors advised immediate admission as a precautionary measure. He was admitted on June 27 and has remained under observation since then. Initial medical reports are said to be normal, but the hospital team is continuing detailed tests before deciding on his discharge.

Health condition of Bosco Martis under close observation

Medical sources indicate that Bosco is responding well to treatment. His condition is currently stable, and doctors are cautiously optimistic. He is expected to be discharged in the next few days if all reports continue to remain normal. Neither Bosco nor his family has released an official statement yet. However, close sources have confirmed that there is no serious cause for alarm at this stage. His recovery is being carefully tracked by specialists.

See Bosco Martis’ viral picture from hospital here

Who is Bosco Martis?

Bosco Martis is widely known as one half of the famous choreography duo Bosco–Caesar, along with Caesar Gonsalves. Together, they have created some of Bollywood’s most memorable dance numbers across major films and star-studded projects. He has worked with top actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in several big films and hit songs.

His choreography can be seen in films such as War, Pathaan, 3 Idiots, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (especially the popular song Senorita) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where his energetic and expressive dance style stood out. Over the years, Bosco has also built a strong solo identity as a choreographer, taking on independent projects beyond his duo work.

He has also made a strong mark in South Indian cinema, working on major projects like Dhruva with Ram Charan and 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, as well as Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2. More recently, he choreographed the viral song “Chuttamalle” from Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR, which gained massive popularity. He has also collaborated with Chiyaan Vikram in his 2015 blockbuster “I”, helmed by Shankar, further expanding his creative reach beyond Bollywood.

Career highlights and achievements of Bosco Martis

Bosco Martis has contributed to more than 700 songs across Indian cinema. He won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the song Señorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Apart from choreography, he has also stepped into direction and other creative ventures, strengthening his position as one of the most versatile names in the Indian entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, he will be now collaborating with ace director SS Rajamouli on his anticipated project Varanasi which also features global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.