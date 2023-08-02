Home

Ranveer Singh's has an age-old connection with Bollywood's and one of his closest kin was once a famed name in the movies!

Talks of nepotism have always hung around in the B’town. With more star kids making their debuts, there are several gems who have made their way into the vast film fraternity by themselves. And one of them is Ranveer Singh who climbed the success ladder with his acting skills. In whom energy flows like electricity, Ranveer is known for his vibrant personality, exemplary performance and unique dressing sense too. But not many people are aware of his age-old connection with Bollywood. A very close kin of Singh was once a popular actress in the 40s. Chand Burke, his paternal grandmother used to be a popular name in the film back in the 40s.

Burke used to work in Punjabi movies (before the partition) and has some exemplary performances to her name.

THE STORY OF CHAND BURKE, RANVEER SINGH’S GRANDMOTHER

Chand Burke made her debut in Bollywood with Raj Kapoor in the movie Boot Polish in 1954. Burke was born in a Christian family in Pakistan. She was the youngest of her 12 siblings but always aced be it academic, dancing or co-curricular.

In Boot Polish, she played the role of a cruel aunt who tortured and tormented her niece and nephews. The film mustered much appreciation and Baby Naaz, one of the child artists got a special mention in the 1995 Cannes Film Festival.

Reportedly, Burke commenced her journey in acting as a child artist. Before stepping in Bollywood, she had worked in several Punjabi movies before partition and was affectionately known as “Dancing Liliy of Punjab” because of her skills as a dancer.

Burke has also witnessed her fair share of turmoil and moment of fame as well. After partition, she was forced to migrate to Mumbai where she did get some roles in Bollywood.

She was first married to film writer Niranjan but soon got divorced. Later she married Ranveer Singh’s grandfather, Sunder Singh Bhavnani who was a businessman. The couple became parents to Jagjit, Ranveer’s father, and Tonya. It is said that Burke wanted Jagjit to enter the movie bizz as an actor but instead he became a film distributor. However, it seems that her grandchild is fulfilling that dream.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the latest Karan Johar movie Rocky or Rani kii Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhat. The movie premiered on July 28 and has garnered great appreciation.

