Who is Dilip Prabhavalkar, 81-year-old actor, whose film has become FIRST Marathi movie to enter Oscar 2026 contention list, also worked with Sanjay Dutt in...

Dilip Prabhavalkar is an 81-year-old veteran actor whose film has become the first Marathi movie to enter the Oscar 2026 contention list. Know more about his career and achievement.

In a historic win for regional Indian cinema, Dilip Prabhavalkar has taken the Marathi film industry to new global heights. While big-budget Hindi blockbusters often dominate the awards season, this 81-year-old veteran has quietly steered a local masterpiece toward the most prestigious stage in the world.

Who is Dilip Prabhavalkar?

Dilip Prabhavalkar is a legendary figure in Indian cinema, known for his incredible versatility across Marathi and Hindi films, theater and literature. Born in 1944, he has built a career spanning over five decades, becoming a household name through characters that range from comedic to deeply philosophical. He first gained fame in the 1970s with the television series Chimanrao Gundyabhau and later became a respected writer. Today in 2026, he is celebrated as the backbone of a project that has put Maharashtra on the global map.

The landmark “Dashavatar” Oscar entry

The veteran actor’s latest film, “Dashavatar” has officially become the first Marathi movie to enter the Oscar 2026 contention list. This selection places the film in the main open competition category for the 98th Academy Awards. Directed by Subodh Khanolkar and released in late 2025, the movie is a mythological folk drama following Babuli Mestry, an aging performer struggling with fading eyesight while performing the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

A path of dedication

At 81, he chose the harder path and changed the fate of Marathi cinema forever. By filming while battling Chikungunya and pushing his body beyond limits, he surrendered completely to one of his most demanding roles. He didn’t just perform for Dashavatar, he lifted an entire tradition and industry with him. His commitment was evident as he endured grueling night shoots in Konkan forests and hours of complex makeup to bring this legacy to life.

Iconic work with Sanjay Dutt

Before this global achievement, Dilip Prabhavalkar gained national acclaim for his role in the 2006 hit Lage Raho Munna Bhai, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. In this film, he starred alongside Sanjay Dutt, portraying the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi.

