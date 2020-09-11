Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment on Wednesday by an Indian model Paula whose real name is Dimple Paul. She took to her Instagram to make a shocking revelation about Sajid Khan that he has touched her, talked dirty, and even tried to pull her t-shirt when she just 17-years-old. While narrating the details, she wrote, “He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie”. Also Read - Sajid Khan #MeToo: Paula Reveals 'Filmmaker Told Jiah Khan Stood in The Same Place Where I Stand Now'

But who is Dimple Paul?

Dimple Paul whose Instagram name is Paula is an Indian model, an actor, a choreographer, a host and a blogger too. She was crowned Miss Queen of India at the pageant organised by Pegasus and Manappuram in Kochi in the year 2014 where she received a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000 Lakhs. Also Read - #ArrestSajidKhan Trends After Model Paula Accused Filmmaker of Sexual Harassment



Dimple Paul also won the Miss Talent title during the beauty pageant. That achievement made her quite popular in Kerala.

In the year 2012, Dimple Paul has been crowned the ‘Veet Diva’. As reported in Deccan Chronicle, Dimple’s parents are from Palakkad, while she was born and brought up in the busy urban jungle of Mumbai. She is a professional choreographer and has worked with several projects such as Bollywood music, contemporary and jazz for sangeets and dance events.

Recently, in an interview with Beyond Bollywood, Dimple has narrated the whole story exactly what all happened 10 years ago. The filmmaker invited Paula to his home after she won the beauty pageant. She narrated how Sajid Khan kept his hand on her legs and told her to give the reference of Jiah Khan that she was once in the same position as hers. Paula was quoted saying, “He came and sat next to me. He asked me if I have a boyfriend and whether I have had sex. I was nervous and didn’t really know what to say. He told me that it’s an altogether different thing to have sex with a man. He told me that if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have won the pageant. He kept his hand on my leg and started rubbing it. He said something like you know Jiah Khan stood in the same place where I stand now.”

#ArrestSajidKhan trends all over Twitter as netizens demand strict action.