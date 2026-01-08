Who is Divya Spandana? Actress, who has questioned the Supreme Court's stand on...

Home

Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, recently questioned Supreme Court’s stand on stray dogs. Here is brief look at her background, career, and statement that sparked discussion.

A recent comment by Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya, has sparked debate online. During a Supreme Court hearing about stray dogs, the court remarked on how unpredictable a dog’s behaviour can be. Divya reacted sharply, comparing the unpredictability of dogs to the unpredictability of human behaviour, pointing out that people cannot always read men either. Her words quickly caught attention on social media and stirred discussions nationwide.

Who is Divya Spandana

Divya Spandana, better known by her screen name Ramya, is a popular Indian actress, film producer, and former politician. She is mainly known for her successful career in Kannada cinema and is often called the Golden Girl of Sandalwood. She made her acting debut in the 2003 film Abhi and quickly rose to fame. Over the years, she won several major awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Kannada for her performances in Amrithadhare (2005) and Sanju Weds Geetha (2011).

In 2011, Divya entered public life by joining the Indian National Congress. She later served as a Member of Parliament for the Mandya constituency from 2013 to 2014, becoming one of the youngest MPs at the time. After her term, she played a key role in modernizing the party’s social media and digital communication before stepping away from active politics in 2019.

Ramya’s reaction to the Supreme Court remarks

The controversy started after the Supreme Court said stray dogs could be unpredictable and therefore might pose a threat in public spaces. Ramya took to Instagram stories to respond. She wrote, “Can’t read a man’s mind too, don’t know when he will rape or murder, so put all men in jail?!” Her statement was seen as a sharp critique of the court’s reasoning, sparking widespread debate across platforms.

What is the stray dogs row?

The Supreme Court had ordered in November that stray dogs be removed from hospitals, schools, bus stations, and railway stations. The dogs were to be sterilised, vaccinated, and moved to shelters. Since then, the issue has led to several protests across the country.

Hundreds of people gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for a protest against the order. Activists and popular musicians like Mohit Chauhan and Rahul Ra joined the march, performing songs to raise awareness. Protesters argued that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) failed in proper sterilisation and vaccination programs, and that dogs were being punished for administrative lapses.

