Who is Faisal Malik? Actor playing Kumbhakarna in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Ramayana?

Known for his memorable performances in films and web series, Faisal Malik is set to take on a powerful role in the upcoming epic adaptation Ramayana. Here’s a look at the actor’s career and the character he will bring to life.

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Everything to know about the actor playing Kumbhakarna (PC: Twitter)

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has created a wave of excitement among audiences, with fans closely watching every detail from the upcoming epic. While Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram, Yash’s appearance as Ravana and Sai Pallavi’s role as Sita have become major highlights, another character has also caught attention. Kumbhakarna, Ravana’s powerful younger brother, has created curiosity among viewers who want to know more about the actor bringing this legendary warrior to life.

Faisal Malik steps into the role of Kumbhakarna

The actor playing Kumbhakarna is Faisal Malik, who gained widespread recognition for his role as Prahlad Pandey in the popular web series Panchayat. His casting came as a surprise for many viewers as earlier reports had suggested that another actor could take up the role. However, those speculations were later dismissed and Faisal Malik was confirmed as the face behind Ravana’s mighty brother.

Reports suggest that Faisal has already completed the first phase of shooting for Ramayana. His introductory portions were filmed with Yash, who plays Ravana in the film. The sequences are expected to feature heavy use of CGI and advanced visual effects to recreate the massive scale associated with Kumbhakarna’s appearance in the epic.

The makers are reportedly aiming for a grand visual experience, with the character requiring detailed effects work to showcase his extraordinary size, strength and presence on screen.

Who is Faisal Malik?

Faisal Malik has built his career through a mix of acting, production work and behind-the-camera roles. Before becoming a recognised face among audiences, he worked in different areas of the entertainment industry, including production and assisting filmmakers. He made an iconic appearance in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2 in 2012, but his breakthrough came with Panchayat, where his portrayal of Prahlad Pandey received appreciation for its emotional depth and realistic performance.

Over the years, Faisal has worked in several films and digital projects including Black Widows, Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, Fraud Saiyaan, Ariyippu, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Dedh Bigha Zameen, Pad Gaye Pange, Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai, Maa and Thamma. His performance in Panchayat also earned him recognition at OTT award platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faisal Malik (@whofaisalmalik)

Kumbhakarna’s importance in Ramayana

Kumbhakarna is one of the most powerful characters in the Ramayana. He was the younger brother of Ravana and Vibhishana and was known for his unmatched strength, massive size and warrior abilities.

During the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana, Kumbhakarna was awakened to fight for Lanka. Although he disagreed with Ravana’s decision to abduct Sita, he chose to support his brother out of loyalty and fought bravely on the battlefield. His character is often seen as a combination of strength, duty and tragedy.

Faisal Malik’s role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Kumbhakarna is expected to be one of the most visually challenging characters in Ramayana. The role demands not only physical transformation but also emotional expression, making Faisal Malik’s performance one of the aspects audiences are eagerly waiting to see.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dashratha. The trailer released on July 30 has further increased anticipation around the project. Produced on a massive scale, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic experience, with the first part scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release and the second installment expected during Diwali 2027.