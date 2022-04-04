Meet Falguni Shah, Indian Who Just Won Grammy: New-York based singer-songwriter Falguni Shah won a Grammy Award for ‘A Colorful World’ in the best children’s album category. The Mumbai born artist, known by her stage name ‘Falu,’ took to her Instagram handle to thank the Recording Academy. She captioned her picture from the event as she wrote, “I have no words to describe today’s magic.” Falu was previously nominated for a Grammy in the same category for her 2018 album “Falu’s Bazaar”. The 2022 Grammy winner is known for her “modern inventive style with a formidable Indian classically-shaped vocal talent”.Also Read - BTS ARMY Fumes in Anger After Fan Shares V's Smoking Pic From Grammy Awards 2022, See Reactions

All about Falguni Shah’s Musical background:

Shah, who is in her early 40s, has trained in Hindustani Classical music in the Jaipur Gharana musical tradition and in the Benaras style of Thumri under Kaumudi Munshi and semi-classical music from Uday Mazumdar. She later continued studying under the late sarangi/vocal master Ustad Sultan Khan, and also with the legendary Kishori Amonkar. In her early years in Mumbai, Falu trained in Jaipur Gharana, honing her talent for up to 16 hours a day. In August 2007, the singer-songwriter released her self-titled debut CD. Falu’s ‘Indie Hindi’ musical style made its mark in the Wall Street Journal as representative of a new class of musical hybrids. Also Read - BTS' V Blushes After Lady Gaga Hugs And Kisses Him at Grammys 2022, Indian ARMY Asks 'Bhabhi Banale'

Falu made a special appearance at the Time 100 Gala in 2009. The Indian American Singer performed a rendition of ‘Jai Ho’ alongside Slumdog Millionaire film composer AR Rahman at Time magazine’s yearly gala celebrating their list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The exclusive and star-studded crowd included then-First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Walters, Stella McCartney, Liv Tyler, MIA and more. Also Read - BTS' Butter Loses to Doja Cat ft SZA's Kiss Me More in Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance Category at Grammys 2022, ARMY Reacts

In November 2009, Falu was invited to the White House to again sing alongside AR Rahman at President Obama’s first State Dinner in honour of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Falu was named one of the 20 most influential global Indian women by the Economic Times of India in 2015. She won the Women Icons of India award in Mumbai, India in 2018.

Falu moved to the United States in 2000 and joined the Boston-based Indo-American band Karyshma as a lead vocalist. In 2001, she met up with Asian Massive leader Karsh Kale and hit the nationwide university, club and festival circuits. After her 2-year Indian music visiting lectureship at Tufts University in Boston, the singer moved to New York where she formed her own band of the same name. The band performed at music venues throughout New York, quickly garnering the attention of fans across the city. The Mumbai born singer has collaborated with the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler and A R Rahman, among others.