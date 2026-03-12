Who is Farman Khan? Maha Kumbh Mela star Monalisa’s husband, connected to TV, met her on Facebook six months ago

Home

Who is Farman Khan? Maha Kumbh Mela star Monalisas husband, connected to TV, met her on Facebook six months ago

Maha kumbh viral girl Monalisa has married Farman Khan. Ever since their wedding photos and videos went viral, people have been curious to know more about him. Here’s a closer look at Monalisa’s husband.

Monalisa Bhosle, who made headlines during the Maha Kumbh Mela, is now in the news for her personal life. She recently married actor and model Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala. Their marriage has become a topic of discussion because, according to reports, both families were initially against the relationship. After the wedding, the couple also contacted the Kerala Police for security.

Photos and videos of the wedding have been widely shared online. In the pictures, Monalisa is seen wearing a red saree and sindoor, while Farman Khan is dressed in a white dhoti and kurta. Farman said about Monalisa that even though he met her only six months ago, their love feels like it is 60 years old.

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan?

Farman Khan is an actor and model from Maharashtra. He has worked on various modeling projects and has also appeared in regional films. According to reports, he met Monalisa about a year and a half ago through Facebook. What started as a simple online conversation gradually grew into a close friendship and later developed into a romantic relationship.

The family does not approve of the relationship

Their relationship faced strong opposition from both families, mainly because they belonged to different religions. According to reports, Monalisa’s father did not approve of the relationship and even tried to arrange her marriage with someone else. Despite the pressure, the couple decided to stay together and continue their relationship.

Monalisa and Farman married in Kerala

After tensions at home escalated, Monalisa and Farman Khan reportedly moved to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where they contacted the police for protection. Shortly after, they were married in a simple ceremony at the Arumanoor Nainar Temple in Poovar. According to reports, some local leaders and public figures also attended the wedding and blessed the couple.

Monalisa herself proposed to Farman

Farman Khan later revealed that Monalisa was the one who proposed to him first. He said he didn’t immediately agree and initially turned her down. Over time, however, he accepted her feelings, and the two began dating, eventually deciding to get married. Even before her marriage, Monalisa had made headlines during the Maha kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where she was spotted selling Rudraksha beads at the fair.

Who is Monalisa?

Many people online admired her brown eyes, which quickly became a topic of discussion. This sudden attention made her an overnight internet sensation. Since then, Monalisa has remained in the headlines. There were even reports that she had traveled to Kerala to shoot a film before her wedding.

