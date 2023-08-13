Home

Entertainment

Who is Gadar 2 Villain Manish Wadhwa, The Actor Playing Pakistani General in Sunny Deol’s Blockbuster?

Who is Gadar 2 Villain Manish Wadhwa, The Actor Playing Pakistani General in Sunny Deol’s Blockbuster?

Here's all about Manish Wadhwa, the actor who plays Pakistani General in Sunny Deol's epic actioner Gadar 2.

Who is Gadar 2 Villain Manish Wadhwa, The Actor Playing Pakistani General in Sunny Deol’s Blockbuster?

Who is Gadar 2 Villain Manish Wadhwa: Manish Wadhwa is currently basking high on the success of Gadar 2. The actor, who has been working in television and films since 2001, suddenly shot to fame with his portrayal of the evil Pakistani Major General in Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s epic actioner. His acting prowess while playing Hamid Iqbal was hailed by movie buffs. Manish has admitted in several interviews that he received a lot of praise from audiences ever since the trailer was released. He even admitted that he got a much larger and positive response from Pakistan on his DMs. A glimpse at his family background, educational qualifications, hobbies, movie and television career.

Trending Now

MANISH WADHWA FAMILY BACKGROUND:

Manish Wadhwa hails from Ambala Cantt, Haryana where he was born on April 23, 1972, as claimed by the portal Stars Unfolded. He is married to Priyanka Wadhwa and the couple has a son Ashrit and daughter Vanshika. Manish has a younger brother named Rajiv and an elder sister Geetu.

MANISH WADHWA EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION:

Manish was educated at Shishu Niketan School, Ambala, Haryana. He later did his B.Com from Prahladrai Dalmia Lions College, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

MANISH WADHWA HOBBIES:

Manish loves travelling and is also fond of singing in his spare time.

MANISH WADHWA TELEVISION CAREER:

Manish made his television debut with the period drama Aamrapali, where he played the character of Ajatashatru, the son of Magadh King Bimbisara and a contemporary of Lord Mahavir and Lord Gautam Buddha. Manish also played ancient Indian polymath, philosopher, economist and royal adviser Chanakya in the TV series Chandragupta Maurya. His performance was lauded in the historical show. He later essayed the role of Balaji Vishwanath Bhat, the father of valiant Maratha warrior Bajirao Peshwa in Peshwa Bajirao.

MANISH WADHWA MOVIE CAREER:

Manish made his acting debut with the Bollywood film Rahul directed by Prakash Jha and produced by Subhash Ghai. He played Queen Laxmibai’s father in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. His portrayal of the evil Mahant in Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy was hailed by cinephiles. But it was only Shah Rukh Khan’s spy actioner Pathaan and Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 that gave him mass recognition.

MANISH WADHWA DUBBING CAREER:

Manish has done the Hindi dubbing in Hollywood blockbusters like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Inferno, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Avengers series and Black Panther.

For more updates on Manish Wadhwa and Gadar 2, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES