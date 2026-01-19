Home

Entertainment

Who is Gilli Nata, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner, also appeared in...

Who is Gilli Nata, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner, also appeared in…

Gilli Nata is the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 12. Know who he is, his early life, television journey, reality show appearances and rise to fame in Kannada entertainment.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 brought emotions celebration and surprise for viewers. After months of drama tasks friendships and tough moments one name stood out above the rest. Gilli Nata emerged as the winner winning hearts long before he lifted the trophy. The season which began with 24 contestants ended with a memorable finish that changed his life overnight.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 grand finale

Gilli Nata was officially declared the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 during the grand finale. The show concluded with six finalists competing for the title. In the end Gilli walked away with the trophy a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand new Maruti Suzuki car. The finale was watched widely as fans celebrated his victory across social media platforms.

The journey of Gilli Nata

Born as Malavalli Nataraj on April 5 1996 Gilli Nata hails from Matadapura in the Mandya district of Karnataka. He comes from a farming family and completed his schooling in his hometown. Later he pursued a two year ITI course. His early life was rooted in simplicity discipline and hard work which later reflected in his personality on the show.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Before gaining fame Gilli Nata worked behind the scenes in Bengaluru. He assisted art departments and helped with set work for film projects. During this phase he also explored scriptwriting short films and comedy skits. These experiences helped him understand the industry and shaped him into a confident performer.

The road to fame

Gilli Nata gained recognition after becoming the first runner up of Comedy Kiladigalu Season 4. His natural humour and stage presence earned praise from audiences. He later participated in Dance Karnataka Dance where he won the Best Entertainer Award. His acting career includes appearances in Devil Langoti Man Super Hit and 1st Day 1st Show.

Gilli Nata’s social media fan base

Apart from television and films Gilli Nata built a strong fan base through Instagram. His comedy videos connected deeply with Kannada audiences. This strong digital presence played a major role in his popularity during Bigg Boss Kannada 12. His humour honesty and relatability helped him gain massive support throughout the season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.