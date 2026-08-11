Who is Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar? Know about the newcomer

Komal Rani Swarnkar has emerged as a name of interest among Bollywood fans. From her work on screen to her reported connection with Govinda, know more about the newcomer.

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Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar (PC: Twitter)

Govinda’s personal life has once again become a topic of discussion after the veteran actor was spotted at Mumbai airport with newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar. Photos of the two together quickly spread online and led to questions about whether they share a relationship beyond their professional connection. However, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed that they are dating. The attention has also brought Komal into the spotlight as audiences try to learn more about the actor who is reportedly working with Govinda in his upcoming projects.

Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani Swarnkar is a relatively new name in the Hindi film industry. She is also known as Rani Swarnkar and has not yet become a familiar face among mainstream movie audiences. Her reported association with Govinda’s upcoming film Roopa has now increased interest in her career.

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Details about Komal’s early life remain limited. She is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh but information about her family background age and education has not been publicly established. As her screen career develops more details about her professional journey are expected to emerge.

Komal and Govinda’s upcoming films

The airport appearance gained attention partly because Komal is reportedly associated with Govinda’s upcoming projects. Apart from Roopa reports have also linked her to another film titled Duniyadari.

If the reports about both projects are accurate Komal could share screen space with Govinda in more than one film. For now however the focus remains on her reported professional association with the veteran star rather than any confirmed relationship between the two.

What does Komal share on Instagram?

Komal has also started attracting attention through social media. Her Instagram account reportedly has around 15.4K followers. Her feed features pictures from different photoshoots with the actor seen in sarees traditional suits and western outfits.

Her posts also offer glimpses into her personal interests. She has shared content reflecting her faith and devotion to Lord Ram which has given followers another side of her personality to notice as her public profile grows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rani Swarnkar (@raniswarnkaar)

What did Sunita Ahuja say?

The speculation has also brought attention to Govinda’s marriage to Sunita Ahuja. Reacting to Govinda’s appearance with Komal, Sunita used a Hindi saying that roughly means that when destruction is approaching a person loses the ability to think clearly. She also said that Govinda’s judgement appeared to have become clouded before adding, “What can I say now?”

When she was asked about people calling Govinda “Cheater Number One” Sunita said fans and the media should answer such questions. She further explained that whenever she speaks about the matter she faces trolling and said she no longer wanted to be questioned about it.