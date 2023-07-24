Home

Entertainment

Who is Greta Gerwig, Barbie Director Who Created World History by Blocking a $337 Million Dollar at Box Office?

Who is Greta Gerwig, Barbie Director Who Created World History by Blocking a $337 Million Dollar at Box Office?

Greta Gerwig makes box office history as ‘Barbie’ becomes biggest debut ever for female director. Check the box office earnings so far!

Who is Greta Gerwig, Barbie Director Who Created World History by Blocking a $337 Million Dollar at Box Office

Greta Gerwig is an accomplished American actress, playwright, screenwriter, and director. She first gained recognition for her collaborations with filmmaker Noah Baumbach on several films, such as Greenberg (2010), Frances Ha (2012), for which she received a Golden Globe nomination, and Mistress America (2015). However, it was her solo directorial debut with the film Lady Bird in 2017 that brought her widespread acclaim and recognition as a director.

Trending Now

Lady Bird, a comedy-drama film, was both written and directed by Gerwig, and it received critical acclaim, earning numerous accolades and nominations, including several Academy Award nominations.

You may like to read

Greta Gerwig Makes History With Barbie Movie

Following the success of Lady Bird, Director Greta Gerwig continued to make her mark in the film industry and gained prominence as a talented director. And now, with her film Barbie, she has made history by achieving the biggest box-office debut for a film directed by a solo woman director. The movie’s impressive success at the box office, surpassing records previously held by blockbuster films like Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman, further cemented Gerwig’s position as a groundbreaking filmmaker in Hollywood.

Barbie has made an exceptional mark in the film industry, achieving a remarkable milestone by grossing a staggering $337 million at the global box office. Notably, Barbie also set a new record for the biggest opening weekend of the year at the box office. During its opening weekend in the US, the film raked in an impressive $155 million, as reported by Variety.

The previous record-holder was Captain Marvel, a Marvel film co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, which earned $153 million in 2019.

July 21st – 23rd Weekend: WW Box office: (NA + International) 1. #Barbie – $337 Million ($155M + $182M) 2. #Oppenheimer – $174.2 Million ($80.5M + $93.7M) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 24, 2023

Breakdown of #Barbie’s massive $337 MILLION opening weekend at the global box office: 🇺🇸 Domestic: $155M

🌏 International: $182M pic.twitter.com/uxovbOp8Iv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

Apart from her directorial ventures, Greta Gerwig has also showcased her acting skills in various films, including Damsels in Distress (2011), Jackie (2016), and 20th Century Women (2016). Her versatility as an actress and her talent behind the camera have made her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Moreover, it is worth noting that Greta Gerwig is currently working on Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White, which adds to her already impressive portfolio as both a director and a creative force in the world of cinema.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES