68th National Film Awards Latest Update: Music composer GV Prakash Kumar on Friday was awarded the National Film Award for best music direction for Soorarai Pottru. Taking to Twitter, the music director thanked the team of his film Soorarai Pottru, and his father.

"One day you will make it big …. One day you will win … one day everything will happen the way you want …. And after a long wait finally the day arrives," he said in reaction to the award.

One day you will make it big …. One day you will win … one day everything will happen the way you want …. And after a long wait finally the day arrives … thank you team #SooraraiPottru @Suriya_offl @Sudha_Kongara #venkatesh(my dad ) pic.twitter.com/kPmXdbirZO — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 22, 2022

The other winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday. Established in 1954, the National Film Awards are administered by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals. Earlier in the day, a 10-member jury panel led by filmmaker Vipul Shah met Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur and submitted its report on the 68th National Film Awards.

Soorarai Pottru, a semi-biographical drama, won three of the four major award categories at the 68th National Film Awards for best feature film, best actor, and best actress.

Who is GV Prakash Kumar?

An Indian composer, actor, producer and singer, GV Prakash Kumar is known for his work in Tamil cinema. His first film was S Pictures’ Veyil (2006) and he became a popular name in Tamil cinema by the early 2010s.

Prakash Kumar is the son of G Venkatesh and playback singer AR Reihana, who is the elder sister of music director AR Rahman.

GV Prakash Kumar first appeared as a vocalist on the soundtrack of director S Shankar’s Tamil film Gentleman (1993), composed by his maternal uncle, AR Rahman. GV Prakash has also contributed to some of Rahman’s other projects.