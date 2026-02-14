Home

Who Is Himanshi Khurana? Actress and singer targeted by Lawrence Bishnoi gang, also known as...

Himanshi Khurana, known for her music and acting, recently faced a serious threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana recently made headlines after filing a police complaint against Harry Boxer, reportedly linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The complaint claims she received a serious death threat and a demand for Rs 10 crore. Fans were shocked by the news, and many are curious to know more about the actress behind the headlines.

What threat did Himanshi Khurana receive?

Himanshi Khurana received a death threat demanding Rs 10 crore, leading Mohali Police to file a case against Zeeshan Akhtar. Harry Boxer, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is reportedly behind the threat, which originated from Chandigarh and targeted her safety.

Despite the alarming situation, Himanshi continues her work in music and films, with fans showing strong support and encouragement during this challenging time.

Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana received a ₹10 crore extortion threat allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. FIR registered at PS Sohana, Mohali. Zeeshan Akhtar named accused. Mohali Police have launched a probe. pic.twitter.com/gzVWS7aMmY — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) February 14, 2026

Who is Himanshi Khurana?

Himanshi Khurana was born on November 27, 1991, in Kiratpur Sahib, Punjab. She started modeling at the age of 16 and quickly made a mark in beauty pageants. In 2010, she was a finalist in Miss PTC Punjabi and later held the title of Miss Ludhiana in 2011. These early achievements set the stage for her entry into the entertainment industry and her rise as a prominent Punjabi personality.

The journey of Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi’s Punjabi music debut came with the song Jodi, Big Day Party in 2010. Soon after, she featured in Hardy Sandhu’s popular track Soch, which helped establish her as a rising star. She has collaborated with prominent artists such as Jassi Gill, Badshah, and Ninja.

Her acting career began with the Punjabi film Sadda Haq, and she later made her Bollywood debut with Jeet Lengey Jahaan. Her versatility across singing and acting has made her a well-known and respected figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

What made Himanshi Khurana famous?

Himanshi became widely recognized through Bigg Boss 13, where she confirmed her relationship with Chow. That relationship ended in 2020. Later, she reportedly dated her Bigg Boss co-contestant Asim Riaz until 2023. Her screen presence, talent, and charm have made her a fan favorite across Punjabi and Hindi entertainment circles.

The threat cycle of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has previously targeted numerous celebrities and public figures. The list of those who have received threats includes Salman Khan, late Sidhu Moose Wala, late Baba Siddique, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, AP Dhillon, Gippy Grewal, Munawar Faruqui, Kapil Sharma, Salim Khan, Aayush Sharma, Zeeshan Siddique, Elvish Yadav and now Himanshi Khurana.

