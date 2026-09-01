Who is Isha Rikhi? All about Badshah’s ex-wife, Punjabi actress who is reportedly going to enter Bigg Boss 20

Badshah and Isha Rikhi part ways five months after marriage; couple requests privacy and issue a joint statement.

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Badshah and Isha Rikhi (PC: Instagram)

Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have confirmed that they have decided to part ways, just five months after their reported wedding. The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, putting an end to the speculation surrounding their relationship. In the statement, Badshah said that the two had mutually decided to go their separate ways. He also requested people to respect their privacy and not speculate about the reasons behind their separation.

The couple also made it clear that, “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

Badshah And Isha Rikhi’s Marriage

According to reports by IANS, Badshah and Isha reportedly got married in March 2026 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple kept the wedding away from the media, although pictures from the ceremony later surfaced online. The two were reportedly in a relationship for around four years before getting married. They are said to have met through mutual friends at a party and gradually became close.

Badshah and Isha mostly kept their relationship private and rarely spoke about each other publicly. Their relationship came into the spotlight after reports about their wedding started doing the rounds.

Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, later shared pictures from the wedding on social media. In the photographs, Badshah and Isha were seen in traditional outfits as they took part in wedding rituals with their families.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)



Their marriage has now ended after around five months. The separation announcement also comes at a time when Isha’s name is being linked to Bigg Boss 20. Reports have suggested that she could be among the contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show.

Who Is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress who started her career as a model before entering the film industry. According to Brut, she began modelling while she was in Class 12. She later worked briefly with an event management company before choosing modelling as a full-time career.

Isha made her acting debut at the age of 20 with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, in which she starred alongside Sippy Gill. She had also reportedly made a guest appearance in the 2012 film Jatt & Juliet. She went on to appear in Punjabi films such as Happy Go Lucky and Mere Yaar Kaminey in 2014, followed by What the Jatt!! in 2015.

In 2016, she featured in Ardaas alongside Gippy Grewal and Ammy Virk. Isha later made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018. Directed by Jayesh Pradhan and produced by Remo D’Souza, the film starred Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande. Isha played Sheetal in the movie.

Although she has worked in Hindi cinema, most of her acting career has been in Punjabi films.

Badshah’s Career And Personal Life

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, is one of the most popular rappers and singers in India. He has delivered several hit songs, including DJ Waley Babu, Genda Phool and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

The rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple reportedly tied the knot in 2012 and separated in 2020. His marriage to Isha Rikhi was his second marriage.