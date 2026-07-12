Who is Jasmine Sandlas’ boyfriend Shekhar Chaudhary? Dhurandhar singer introduces him at Delhi concert, confirms engagement

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans with a engagement announcement during her Delhi concert by introducing Shekhar Chaudhary as her fiancé.

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Jasmine Sandlas and Shekhar Chaudhary (PC: Instagram)

Jasmine Sandlas is known for making headlines through her music, but this time, it was a deeply personal moment that caught everyone by surprise. During the opening night of her The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, the Punjabi singer paused her performance to share a special update with thousands of fans in attendance. While many were expecting a new song, collab, or a surprise entry from a singer in the music world, Jasmine instead chose the stage to introduce the man who has been an important part of her life, leaving fans happily surprised. Holding up her engagement ring, she proudly introduced Shekhar Chaudhary to the cheering crowd, confirming that the two are officially engaged.

Jasmine Sandlas confirms engagement with Shekhar Chaudhary

Jasmine Sandlas made the announcement during a stop on her The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi. In videos shared online by the fans who attended the concert, the singer can be seen smiling as she showed her engagement ring before introducing Shekhar Chaudhary to the audience.

Addressing the crowd, Jasmine proudly referred to him as “This is my man”, making it clear that the couple had taken the next step in their relationship. Amid loud cheers from the audience, the couple shared a heartwarming moment on stage before breaking into a dance to Jasmine’s hit song Laavan. The audience responded with loud cheers and applause, making it one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

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Who is Shekhar Chaudhary?

As of now, Shekhar Chaudhary maintains a relatively private life and is not a public figure like Jasmine Sandlas. Fans had already noticed Shekhar Chaudhary in several of her Instagram posts, videos, and previous concerts of Jasmine.

His name entered the spotlight after Jasmine introduced him during her concert and confirmed their engagement. The couple also appears to prefer keeping their romance away from constant public attention. For now, Jasmine’s on-stage announcement remains the biggest public confirmation of their relationship.

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About Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine Sandlas is one of the most recognised voices in Punjabi music. Born in Punjab and raised in California, she has built a successful career with a mix of Punjabi and Bollywood hits. She is known for songs such as Yaar Na Miley, Illegal Weapon, Sip Sip, Bamb Jatt, Pinjra and Taras. More recently, she gained attention for her songs from Dhurandhar, introducing her music to an even wider audience.

Apart from her music, Jasmine has often earned praise for speaking her mind. Earlier this year, she was widely appreciated after stopping a live performance in Delhi to ensure women in the audience felt safe, refusing to continue until security removed men, she said were harassing female fans.

Known for her energetic stage presence and unique fusion of Punjabi and contemporary sounds, Jasmine has built a strong fan following over the years. Her songs continue to connect with audiences across India and beyond.