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Who is Jasveen Sangha and what is her connection to Friends fame star Matthew Perrys death?

Who is Jasveen Sangha and what is her connection to Friends fame star Matthew Perry’s death?

Jasveen Sangha, also known as the Ketamine Queen, has been sentenced for her involvement in the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry. Here's everything you need to know about her role in this tragic case.

Legendary actor Matthew Perry, famed for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, tragically passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. His death, caused by acute ketamine intoxication, shocked fans around the world. What followed was an investigation that revealed the involvement of a British-American drug dealer, Jasveen Sangha, in the tragic incident. On April 8, 2026, Sangha was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being convicted for her role in distributing ketamine, which contributed to Perry’s fatal overdose.

Jasveen Sangha’s connection to Perry’s death

Jasveen Sangha, also known as the “Ketamine Queen,” was convicted in connection with the tragic death of Matthew Perry. After an investigation, it was determined that Sangha had distributed ketamine, a powerful anesthetic that has been increasingly abused as a recreational drug. Perry, who had been candid about his struggles with addiction, was found to have received multiple doses of ketamine in the days leading up to his death. Sangha’s actions directly contributed to the overdose that took Perry’s life, which led to her arrest and sentencing.

Who is Jasveen Sangha?

Born in London, Jasveen Sangha has a diverse background. She is of Punjabi descent, with her parents, Nilem Singh and Baljeet Singh Chhokar, having an entrepreneurial background. Her family relocated to Calabasas, California, after her mother remarried. Sangha attended the University of California, Irvine, earning a degree in Social Sciences before pursuing an MBA from Hult International Business School in London. She was also involved in a business venture, Stiletto Nail Bar, in Studio City, Los Angeles.

Before her arrest, Sangha had a relatively normal life, including an active Instagram account with over 12,000 followers. She often posted about her love for art, music, and events. However, after her conviction, her social media turned into a place for public backlash, with many referring to her as a “murderer” due to her role in Perry’s death.

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About Jasveen’s legal proceedings

Sangha was arrested in March 2024 on drug-related charges and initially released on a $100,000 bond. However, her arrest in August 2024 came after authorities connected her directly to the fatal distribution of ketamine to Matthew Perry. In September 2025, she pleaded guilty to five federal charges, including running a place for drug consumption and distributing the drugs that led to someone’s death. She was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, marking the end of her criminal involvement.

More about Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was not only an iconic actor but also a strong advocate for addiction recovery. He had been open about his battles with addiction and used his platform to raise awareness about the importance of treatment and sobriety.

His memoir, released in 2022, described his journey through rehab and recovery. Perry’s tragic death has left a void in the entertainment industry and highlights the dangerous consequences of drug abuse.

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