Who is Jennifer Winget’s husband-to-be William Ishmael? The couple is reportedly set to marry in…

Jennifer Winget's boyfriend William Ishmael reportedly proposed the actress for marriage. He is based in Singapore and currently serves as Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group.

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Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael (PC- Instagram)

Jennifer Winget, who began her career as a child actress, has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years. She played the role of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter in the popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Over the years, she went on to star in several successful shows, including Dil Mil Gaye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Bepannaah. Now, reports suggest that Jennifer Winget may be getting married for the second time at the age of 41. Speculation about her wedding has been gaining momentum. The actress is reportedly set to tie the knot 12 years after her divorce from actor Karan Singh Grover.

Who is Jennifer Winget marrying?

According to an ETimes report, Jennifer is currently dating Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. The couple has reportedly been in a happy and committed relationship for a long time. The report claims that Jennifer is now planning to marry William.

It is also being reported that William proposed to Jennifer during a vacation. The long-time couple could reportedly get married by the end of this year or early next year. Reports further suggest that the actress has already begun preparations for the wedding.

William is a private person who is active on social media. He has around 936 followers and 174 posts. Professionally, William is based in Singapore and works as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He joined the company in October 2022. He has many years of experience in the finance industry, as reported by News18.

Before joining MHC Digital Group, he worked in several senior roles, including Product Manager and Vice President. William also spent nearly 10 years at UBS Investment Bank, where he gained extensive experience in trading and foreign exchange markets.

Coming to his education, William studied Economics and Finance at the University of York. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree there between 2002 and 2005.

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael to have a Christian wedding?

Since both Jennifer and William are Christians, the couple is expected to have a traditional Christian wedding ceremony. They are reportedly looking for a suitable venue and have already started planning the celebrations. The wedding could take place between September and October, or during December-January.

According to media reports, Jennifer’s close friends, including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Harleen Sethi, and Ashish Chaudhary, are aware of her wedding plans. Jennifer reportedly wants to keep the ceremony intimate and include only close friends and family members.

Jennifer was previously married to Karan Singh Grover. The two met on the sets of the television show Dil Mil Gaye, where they fell in love while working together. The couple got married in 2012.

However, their marriage lasted only two years, and they separated in 2014. Karan later moved on and married Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu. Today, Karan and Bipasha are happily married and are raising their daughter, Devi.