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Who is Jubin Nautiyals wife? Singers intimate marriage pics with childhood sweetheart goes viral

Who is Jubin Nautiyal’s wife? Singer’s intimate marriage pics with childhood sweetheart goes viral

Jubin Nautiyal gets married, but the biggest question his who is his wife? Although Jubin has not officially revealed her name yet, it is believed that she is his childhood friend. See wedding pics.

Who is Jubin Nautiyal's wife? Singer's intimate marriage pics with childhood sweetheart goes viral

Jubin Nautiyal, one of Bollywood’s most popular playback singers, has surprised his fans with a piece of happy news. The singer, known for hit songs like Raatan Lambiyan, has reportedly tied the knot. Choosing simplicity over a grand celebration, the wedding was attended only by close family members. As per an exclusive report by The Times of India, the ceremony took place quietly in the serene hills, away from media attention and without much fanfare.

Jubin Nautiyal was born and raised in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and he chose his hometown as the venue for his wedding. According to sources, the ceremony was deeply traditional. While many Bollywood stars today turn their weddings into grand destination events with extensive media coverage, Jubin opted for a simple and low-key celebration.

Who is Jubin Nautiyal’s wife?

According to reports, Jubin Nautiyal married his childhood sweetheart in a private, traditional ceremony set in the scenic valleys of Uttarakhand. Her name has never been revealed, not even background or her identity. Here are a few pictures that is being circulated on the internet.

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With the news of Jubin’s marriage, the biggest question on fans’ minds is the identity of his wife. Although Jubin has not officially revealed her name yet, it is believed that she is his childhood friend. On Valentine’s Day this year, he shared a sneak peek on his Instagram Story, which sparked speculation among fans.

Jubin Nautiyal’s career is currently at its peak. With songs like Kaabil Hoon, Lut Gaye, and Tum Hi Aana, he has established himself as one of the leading playback singers in the industry. Fans believe that now that his childhood love has become his life partner, his upcoming romantic songs will be even more soulful.

As soon as the news of Jubin’s wedding went viral, fans and industry colleagues began pouring in their best wishes on social media. It is an emotional moment for the singer. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for him to share his wedding photos on Instagram.

Jubin Nautiyal has over 200 songs to his credit. A native of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, he first gained recognition by participating in the reality show X Factor India in 2011. He made his Bollywood debut with the song Ek Mulaqat from the 2014 film Sonali Cable, followed by Meherbani from the film The Shaukeens.

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