Who is Jutta Leerdam? Dutch Olympic speed skater in Milan spotlight as fiancé Jake Paul cheers from stands

Jutta Leerdam has not yet stepped onto the ice in Milan, but she is already one of the most talked-about names at the Winter Games. The Dutch speed skater, who will compete in the 500 and 1,000 meters, is drawing attention not only for her medal hopes but also for her personal life. Her fiancé, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, is present at the Games as a spectator and is expected to be seen cheering from the stands during her races.

Both Leerdam and Paul have massive fan followings on social media. Together, they attract even more curiosity wherever they go. That interest was visible on Saturday when Paul was seen at another venue chatting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance while watching the U.S. women’s hockey team defeat Finland 5-0.

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

The Olympic medalist, world champion and social media star now competing at the Milan Winter Games

Leerdam is a 27-year-old athlete from the Netherlands who has already built an impressive career in speed skating. She won a silver medal in the 1,000 meters at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and also finished fifth in the 500 meters at the same Games.

Her success is not limited to the Olympics. Leerdam has won 12 medals at the world championships, including six golds. Two of those gold medals came in the 1,000 meters in 2020 and 2023, making her one of the strongest competitors in this event.

She is also hugely popular online, with nearly 5 million followers on Instagram who closely follow her sporting achievements and personal moments.

Her schedule in Milan

Leerdam did not race at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium on Saturday, but her campaign begins on Monday with the 1,000 meters. She will return to the rink on Feb. 15 for the 500 meters. In that event, she will face strong competition from American skater Erin Jackson, who is the reigning Olympic champion.

Leerdam is widely seen as a medal contender in both races.

Jake Paul’s presence adds to the buzz

Paul, 29, first became famous through YouTube before moving into professional boxing. Over the past few years, he has fought several well-known names, including Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and Nate Robinson.

In December, he suffered a serious injury after a knockout loss to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami, which left him with a broken jaw.

Leerdam and Paul announced their engagement on Instagram in March, a post that quickly went viral and brought even more public attention to their relationship.