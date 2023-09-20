Home

Who is K-pop Idol Lia, ITZY Band Member Who Announces Break From Singing Due to Mental Health Reasons?

South Korean singer and K-pop idol Lia, a member of the famous band ITZY, has left her fans in shock after she announced a break from her career. Lia is making the headlines due to her sudden exist from the band and from the music industry. The vocalist cited some health-related concerns as the reason behind her decision. After the announcement left her fans in dismay, she penned an emotional handwritten letter dedicated to them.

Meet Lia, 23-Year-Old K-Pop Idol Who Took a Break From Her Career

Lia a.k.a Choi-Ji-su is a 23-year-old South Korean singer and rapper. Lia was born in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon, South Korea and graduated s from School of Performing Arts Seoul. Lia spent living in Toronto, Canada for three years in her childhood where she auditioned auditioned for SM Entertainment and was accepted but couldn’t join due to her parent’s disapproval.

She is the lead vocalist and sub-rapper in the famous K-pop band ITZY. The K-pop group ITZY was formed by JYPE Entertainment and consists of five members – Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna and Lia. the yound rapper debuted with their first album ‘ It’z Different’ on February 12, 2019. She is loved by many and enjoys a huge fanbase across the world with a net worth of 2 million USD approximately.

Lia gave her vocals and rap in ITZY’s hit songs like DALLA DALLA , SNEAKERS, Cheshire and more which topped several charts and mustered immense fame and support at global level. She released her first solo song ‘Light You Up Like A Star’ which is an OST for the K-drama “The Red Sleeve’ and impressed her fans with her melodious voice.

Lia Announces Break From Her Career

Lia recently announced taking a break from her career due to some health conditions. JYP Entertainment issued an official statement via ITZY’s official fan community in which they revealed that Lia is suffering from extreme tension and anxiety and doctors have advised her to rest and undergo treatment until she fully recovers. Meanwhile, other members will continue to work on the scheduled activities.

Lia’s Heartfelt Letter for Fans

Soon after JYPE’s statement, Lia shared a handwritten letter for her fans on Instagram. She expressed her gratitude towards them and their relentless support and revealed that she is losing herself as she said, “I came to realize that I’ve been gradually losing myself while running up to this point.” Lia further urges her fans to wait for her and that she will come back when things will fall into place .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITZY (@itzy.all.in.us)

What are fans saying on Lia’s Revelation ?

Lia informed her fans about taking a break from showbiz due to her health concerns through a handwritten letter she shared on her Instagram and Lia’s fans spammed the comment section wishing their idol a speedy recovery as one user said, “Get well soon our Love Lia, take all the time you need. we love you and we’ll wait for you “. Another user wrote, “Please take all the time you need to get better”. “Get well soon, Lia. Take good care of yourself , midzys loves you a lot ” a comment read. Another fan commented, ” You’ll get better soon!! Don’t worry princess Lia, your castle is with us!!”

