Who is Kani Kusruti? Award-winning actor grabs attention as a rape survivor in Anubhav Sinha-Taapsee Pannu’s Assi trailer

After Mulk and Thappad, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Taapsee Pannu have reunited for their third project, Assi. The trailer of the film dropped on Wednesday and instantly caught attention for its intense theme centred around a rape case. While Taapsee’s presence is strong as always, it is actor Kani Kusruti, playing the rape survivor, who has quietly stolen the spotlight.

Her brief moments in the trailer have already sparked curiosity among viewers, especially those from the Hindi belt who may not be familiar with her body of work.

Who is Kani Kusruti?

Kani Kusruti was born in Cheruvakkal, a small village in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The 40-year-old actor has been working in Indian cinema for nearly two decades and is a well-known face in Malayalam films.

She first gained recognition with the 2009 anthology film Kerala Cafe. Over the years, she went on to feature in films like Shikkar, Cocktail, Ok Computer and several others that showcased her range as a performer.

However, it was her role in the 2020 Malayalam film Biriyaani that truly brought her widespread critical acclaim. Her performance in the film earned her multiple honours, including the Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards.

A globally recognised face

In 2024, Kani featured in All We Imagine As Light, a film that travelled across international film festivals and earned several accolades. The film was even nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Golden Globe Awards, further putting her on the global map.

The same year, she was also seen in Girls Will Be Girls, backed by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, which released on Amazon Prime Video and received appreciation for its storytelling and performances.

Why Assi could be a turning point

With Assi, Kani is now set to reach a wider Hindi-speaking audience. Her intense portrayal of a rape survivor in the trailer has already created anticipation around her role. Many viewers are now eager to watch how her character unfolds on the big screen.

Assi: Watch trailer

Assi: Strong ensemble cast

Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti, Assi also stars Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

Assi: Release date

Assi is scheduled to hit theatres on February 20, 2026.