Who Is Kavya Kalyanram? Meet Kaala Bhairava’s girlfriend who made their relationship official

Kavya Kalyanram and musician Kaala Bhairava have made their relationship official on social media. Here's everything you need to know about the Telugu actress.

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Kavya Kalyanram and Kala Bhairava (PC-YouTube)

Actress Kavya Kalyanram and musician Kaala Bhairava have made their relationship official on social media. While Kaala Bhairava is known for his work as a singer and music composer, Kavya has built a name for herself in Telugu cinema. Here’s a look at her career, early life and journey from a child artist to a leading actress.

Who Is Kavya Kalyanram?

Kavya Kalyanram is a Telugu actress and model who began working in films as a child artist. She entered the industry at a young age and appeared in several popular Telugu films before eventually taking a break from acting to focus on her education.

As a child artist, Kavya featured in films such as Snehamante Idera, Gangotri, Tagore, Adavi Ramudu, Vijayendra Varma, Balu ABCDEFG, Bunny and Pandurangadu.

Her appearance in Gangotri, which starred Allu Arjun and was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, was among her notable early roles. She also acted in Tagore, the Chiranjeevi-starrer directed by VV Vinayak.

Kavya Kalyanram’s Acting Career

After taking a break from films to concentrate on her studies, Kavya returned to acting as a lead actress. She made her adult debut with Masooda, a supernatural horror thriller directed by Sai Kiran. The film received positive responses, with Kavya’s performance also getting attention.

She later gained wider recognition with Balagam, a family drama directed by Venu Yeldandi. The film became an important project in her career and helped establish her as a lead actress.

Kavya subsequently appeared in Ustaad alongside Sri Simha Koduri.

Kavya Kalyanram’s Education And Interests

Kavya was born on July 20, 1998, and was raised in Hyderabad, Telangana. Reports about her education state that she pursued a BA LLB degree in Pune.

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Apart from acting, Kavya is reportedly trained in Kuchipudi and Kathak. She is also interested in fitness and enjoys activities such as golf, gardening and reading.

Kavya Kalyanram And Kaala Bhairava’s Relationship

Kavya and musician Kaala Bhairava had reportedly been dating for some time before making their relationship public.

The actress recently took to social media to confirm their relationship, putting an end to speculation about the two. With their social media post, Kavya and Kaala Bhairava have now made their relationship official.