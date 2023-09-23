Home

Who is Kaylee Lee, 12-year-old Member of K-Pop Group VCHA, And Why Her Debut Has Stirred a Debate?

K-pop band VCHA released pre-debut single video and track that has got the audience pretty excited. However, Kaylee Lee, the youngest band member is making the headlines due to a controversy around her age.

A recent collaboration between JYP Entertainment and Republic Records (one of America’s biggest labels) announced VCHA consisting of six members under their name. The group was formed through their combined project A2K (America to Korea). It is a global girl group and the members were finalised after a series of tests in A2K. The group has released its pre-debut single SeVit (NEW LIGHT) along with the music video for the title track “Y.O.Universe.”

What Is the Controversy?

VCHA introduced its six members – Lexi, KG, Camila, Savanna, Kaylee, and Kendall – and that’s where it all started. In the contemporary era, people have learnt to express their views freely and internet has become a global forum. After the announcement, several netizens sparked a debate around the age of Kaylee Lee and how this could be putting too much pressure on a young teenager like her. According tot the introductory video shared by VCHA, she is 12-year-old and the youngest member of the group apart from other members Lexi (16), Camila (17), Savanna (16), Kendall (16), KG (15). Netizens claimed that she is very young to be a part of this group.

Who is Kaylee Lee?

Kaylee Lee is a South Korean-American who hails from the city of Philadelphia in the United States. The member of the group VCHA was born in Olympia, Washington, United States to Korean parents. She was a part of the reality show A2K where she was ranked among the top 5. She is currently a trainee under JYP Entertainment in Seoul, South Korea. Kaylee’s education status is still not known. She is known for her mellifluous voice that has already begun to garner her own fanbase

Netizens Spark Debate Over Kaylee’s Age

Soon after the release of VCHA’s pre-debut track, netizens started praising the young talent for their exceptional performance and confidence but it also received backlash and criticism as all the members of the band are under 18.

Netizens were quick to react and commented on the video as per Koreaboo, one user said, “Wow, I’m not even remotely interested in this group, LOL. Should I sell my JYP shares (stocks)?”. Another netizen expressed their concern regarding education and stated, “I wish they would draw the line for minors at High Schoolers, sigh.” Another netizen is concerned about Kaylee’s age and said, “I am concerned that she’s the only one so young when the other members are similar in age.”

Several people also pointed out how handling so much pressure at young age can have an impact one person’s mental health. While there are several theories doing the rounds, people are also excited about the first performance of the band!

