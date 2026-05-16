Home

Entertainment

Who is Keneeshaa Francis? Ravi Mohans rumoured girlfriend accused of breaking actors marriage, leaves Chennai and quits social media

Who is Keneeshaa Francis? Ravi Mohan’s rumoured girlfriend accused of breaking actor’s marriage, leaves Chennai and quits social media

Keneeshaa Francis addressed the allegations and rumours surrounding her relationship with Ravi Mohan. She later appeared to step back from the situation, sharing a message online that read, “I give up,” announcing her decision to end their closeness.

Keneeshaa Francis and Ravi Mohan (PC: Twitter)

South Indian cinema’s renowned actor Ravi Mohan has been in the news for a long time due to his personal life. His divorce from his wife Aarti was widely discussed. According to Aarti, Ravi announced the divorce on social media without informing her. Amid the news of his separation, Ravi Mohan also came into the spotlight for his growing closeness with singer Keneeshaa Francis. The two were frequently spotted together, and Keneeshaa began sharing photos and videos with Ravi Mohan on social media, which led to online trolling. Many users criticised her and labelled her a “homebreaker.” Meanwhile, the singer has now stirred attention again with a social media post announcing her decision to step away from Instagram and leave Chennai.

Amid rumours of an affair with Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa has announced her decision to leave social media. She shared a lengthy post announcing her departure from Chennai and closed the comments section. In her post, Keneeshaa wrote, “Dear all, I have said more than I should have, and much of it was unnecessary as well. I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. Some places become so consumed by noise, ego, judgment, and manufactured narratives that goodness no longer has room to breathe there. And when that happens, even love begins to feel unwelcome. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly: in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos.”

In another part of the statement, she said, “To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life – he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters. And so, I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment. I release all my responsibilities that were signed up for as well.”

Keneeshaa expressed disappointment over how people have perceived the kindness and vulnerability. “I only wish the world had allowed me to show what genuine love, loyalty and softness could have done. But perhaps this generation no longer trusts softness. Perhaps destruction is easier to digest than devotion. Perhaps people will always choose narratives built from emotion over truths built from sacrifice. But, there you go. You guys got what you wanted. So today, I stop resisting it. I stop trying to prove goodness in rooms committed to misunderstanding it. I’ve left Chennai, I give up. I give up on my music, my therapy and all that concerned me for the life I lived this far. Man can break what God creates I guess,” she added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In her videos, she addressed the allegations and rumours surrounding her relationship with Ravi Mohan. Keneeshaa also expressed disappointment over how kindness and vulnerability are perceived today. She firmly denied claims that she interfered in Ravi Mohan’s family life, stating that she had no intention of breaking any home. “I just told you my story of what I lost—a girl who has lost a child in her womb. Do you think I would keep anyone away from their children or their family?” she said in the video clip.

Keneeshaa Francis wanted Ravi Mohan To Work On His Marriage

Keneeshaa stated that Ravi Mohan had initially approached her for help, but she felt she was not the right person to deal with his situation. She added that she had encouraged him to work on resolving his family issues. Rejecting the label of a “home wrecker,” she said, “I don’t have any necessity or interest in breaking anybody’s family. If the family was not already broken, if what people had done did not truly affect those involved, no one would leave their homes.”

Who is Keneeshaa Francis?

Keneeshaa Francis is a Bengaluru-based singer, music producer, and spiritual therapist. She first rose to prominence as a finalist on the music reality show The Stage before building a career as a live performer across the Goa and Bengaluru music circuits. She came into the spotlight after being seen with Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, which led to significant public attention and controversy surrounding their association.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.