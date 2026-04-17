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Who is Lizlaz? Virat Kohli likes german influencers BOLD photo; netizens say Anushka bhabhi se…

Who is Lizlaz? Virat Kohli likes german influencer’s BOLD photo; netizens say ‘Anushka bhabhi se…’

A single social media action by Virat Kohli was enough to send users into a frenzy, turning a relatively lesser-known creator into a trending name. The episode has sparked curiosity, jokes and debates across platforms.

Online buzz around Virat Kohli has once again taken over social media after an unexpected Instagram interaction. A photo linked to German influencer LizLaz’s bold photoshoot quickly went viral and triggered massive discussion across platforms. Screenshots spread within minutes and users began reacting with jokes, memes and speculation. The moment gained even more attention because similar incidents had happened earlier as well.

Who is LizLaz?

LizLaz also known as Jennifer is a German South African digital creator who has built a strong identity as a travel and culture influencer. She holds a master’s degree in psychology and uses her background to create engaging storytelling style content. Her Instagram profile shows her interest in global cultures, food and lifestyle experiences.

She is known for traveling across countries and sharing immersive content from places like India, where she often visits cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. Her videos also show her interacting with locals and trying different languages, including Hindi. She has shared content in traditional outfits from multiple cultures such as sarees and Korean hanboks which helped her connect with a diverse audience. Over time, she has also worked with international creators and built a steady following of more than 439K users.

Virat Kohli’s instagram like sparks debate

The viral moment began when Virat Kohli reportedly liked one of LizLaz’s bold photos on Instagram. The like was later removed but screenshots had already gone viral by then. This led to confusion among users who started debating whether it was intentional or an accidental interaction.

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This is not the first time such a situation has happened. Earlier Kohli had faced similar attention after an accidental like on a post of Avneet Kaur which later required clarification. Because of that past incident this new case quickly gained more traction online.

Check out Virat Kohli’s like post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Vaidya (@advait_vaidya)

The reaction of netizens and meme wave

Social media users reacted quickly with jokes memes and creative comments. Many posts dragged in personal angles involving Anushka Sharma with humorous exaggerations. Some viral style comments included lines like “Bhabhi ji phone se galti se ho gaya hoga” and “Algorithm ki galti hai guys” while others joked “Arey dhoke se ho gaya hoga yaar.” Another meme-style remark circulating online said “Anushka bhabhi se mann bhar gaya hai lagta hai.”

Meanwhile, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also added a light moment to the trending topic. He commented “Algorithm” with a skull emoji on the influencer’s post which quickly caught attention from fans. His reaction added a playful twist to the ongoing discussion and kept the trend alive for longer.

Story Highlights

Virat Kohli Instagram like sparks viral buzz around LizLaz

German influencer gains sudden attention after bold photoshoot

Memes flood social media with humorous reactions

Yuzvendra Chahal adds playful comment to trending topic

A small Instagram interaction turned into a full social media trend involving global audiences. LizLaz gained sudden visibility while fans turned the moment into memes and discussions.

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