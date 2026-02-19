Home

Who is Madhav Gopal Agrawal, man who accused Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce case?

Rajpal Yadav had taken a loan from businessman Madhav Gopal Agarwal. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is in the news these days. The beloved actor, who has appeared in numerous hit films, has gone through a difficult time. He was serving a jail sentence after surrendering at Tihar Jail following an order from the Delhi High Court in a cheque-bounce case. His bail plea was heard on February 16, and he got interim bail. Fans are eager to know how the comedian ended up in this hard situation. We will explain how Rajpal Yadav became embroiled in a cheque-bounce case and from whom he had borrowed the money.

Rajpal Yadav has amassed a substantial fan following and earned crores of rupees through his brilliant acting in films. He has worked with superstars such as Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Govinda, and Akshay Kumar. His impressive screen presence has been evident in all of his films.

How Rajpal Yadav got into debt?

Rajpal Yadav’s film career was flourishing when he decided to try his hand at film direction. He directed a film titled Ata Pata Laapata, for which he borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Private Limited. The film was made on a budget of Rs 11 crore. However, it failed to recover its box office costs, earning only Rs 37 lakh, leaving the actor in massive debt. Lacking the funds to repay his creditors, he issued cheques that later bounced, ultimately leading to the case reaching court.

Who is Madhav Gopal Agarwal, from whom Rajpal Yadav had taken a loan?

The owner of Murali Projects Private Limited is Madhav Gopal Agarwal. Madhav, the businessman and company owner, alleged that Rajpal Yadav had borrowed money from him to make the film. However, in later interviews, the actor stated that the money Madhav had provided was not a loan, but rather an investment in the film as a financier. Furthermore, Madhav had hoped to launch his grandson as a lead actor.

How did Rajpal’s debt increase from Rs 5 crore to Rs 9 crore?

Later, Madhav began demanding repayment, and when Rajpal did not pay, he approached the court. Madhav’s company claimed that all the cheques issued by the actor had bounced. The court found Rajpal Yadav guilty, and in 2018, he was sentenced to six months in prison. The trial continued, and interest on the outstanding amount continued to accumulate.

In an interview with News Pinch, Agrawal said he first met the actor during the early phase of the conflict and even “cried like a child” in front of him, explaining that the money he had lent was itself borrowed from others. He recalled repeatedly asking Rajpal to give a clear repayment timeline so that a fresh agreement could be drafted.

The film featured a cast of 170, including Asrani, Om Puri, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Govind Namdev, Dara Singh, Vikram Gokhale, Vijay Raaz, and Satyadev Dubey. The film was made in 2010 and released in 2012 but it was a box office flop.

