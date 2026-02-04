Who is Mandana Karimi? Iranian actor speaks out on Iran unrest, says ‘I’m tired of explaining my pain’

Iranian actor and model Mandana Karimi has shared a deeply emotional note on social media, speaking about the mental and emotional weight she has been carrying due to the ongoing unrest in her home country. In her post, Mandana admitted that she has been staying indoors more often, not out of choice, but out of exhaustion.

“I’m tired of explaining my pain to people who don’t want to understand it,” she wrote.

She explained how life for Iranians, whether living in Iran or abroad, has changed completely. Daily calls with family are filled with fear. News updates are filled with dread. “Our conversations are not normal anymore. Our phone calls are not normal anymore. Every day we wake up to horrifying news,” she added.

A conversation that left her shaken

Mandana recalled a recent interaction that deeply disturbed her. She said she was told that the Iranian regime was not made up of ‘terrorists’ and that the people protesting were simply being “emotional” and “misled”.

She responded with painful questions: “Have you lost anyone in Iran? Have you received phone calls at 3 a.m., not knowing if your family is alive?”

The actor pointed out that facts alone do not move people unless there is empathy.

“This country is safe for me”

Mandana also explained why she continues to speak about Iran while living in India. “This country is safe. When police talk to me, they don’t beat me. They don’t shoot me. They don’t disappear me,” she wrote.

She clarified that the protests were started by people inside Iran, and those outside are only amplifying their voices, not creating stories.

“I am an Iranian woman. You will not break me. You will not silence me,” she added, stressing that the revolution began with women.

Who is Mandana Karimi?

Mandana Karimi is an Iranian model and actor known for her work in Indian films like Bhaag Johnny and Kya Kool Hain Hum 3. She also appeared on Bigg Boss 9 and Lock Upp. Mandana was last seen in Netflix’s Thar and has consistently used her platform to speak about women’s rights and humanitarian issues in Iran.

Thousands dead, resistance continues

A Reuters report dated January 19 cited an Iranian official claiming at least 5,000 deaths during the protests. US-based Human Rights Activists in Iran have confirmed 3,308 deaths so far, with thousands of cases still under review. Despite this, resistance continues.