Who is Mayur Patel? Actor, who has been booked in Bengaluru for..., also became part of Bigg Boss

Mayur Patel, known for his stint on Bigg Boss, has recently been booked in Bengaluru. Learn more about the actor, his career and the controversy surrounding him.

Kannada actor and filmmaker Mayur Patel has recently landed in legal trouble after being booked for alleged drunk driving in Bengaluru. The incident occurred late at night around 10 pm on Old Airport Road near the Commando Hospital signal, involving multiple vehicles.

What has happened?

According to police, Mayur Patel was driving a Fortuner SUV when he collided with a stationary car at the traffic signal. The impact triggered a chain reaction, damaging at least four other vehicles, including two Swift Dzire cars and a government vehicle. Eyewitnesses reported chaos at the busy junction. Patel reportedly got into an argument with one of the car owners before the authorities arrived.

Police conducted a drink-and-drive test on the spot, which reportedly came back positive. The Fortuner SUV was seized and a case was registered at the Halasuru Traffic Police Station. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full sequence of events and whether additional charges will be filed.

Who is Mayur Patel?

Mayur Patel has been part of the Kannada film industry since the early 2000s. He made his acting debut in 2003 with the film Mani, which, though not a commercial hit, earned him recognition for his performance. Over the years, he appeared in films like Love Story, Gunna, Slum Muniya, Rajeeva, and Pepe.

In 2014, Mayur Patel participated in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 2, which premiered on June 29. The season was hosted by Kannada superstar, Kiccha Sudeep and ran for 99 episodes featuring 14 contestants. Actor Akul Balaji eventually won the season, while Patel gained widespread visibility and became a familiar face among Kannada audiences.

The other controversy related to Mayur Patel

This is not Patel’s first run-in with the law. In October 2024, he and three others were involved in a property dispute in Bengaluru. A complaint alleged that Patel and a group created a disturbance at a disputed property, leading to an FIR at the HSR Layout police station.

More about Mayur Patel

On the personal front, Mayur Patel is married to Kavya, daughter of former Mangalore Deputy Commissioner N. Shiva Swamy. The couple tied the knot in November 2015. Mayur is also the son of veteran actor and director Madan Patel, continuing a family legacy in the Kannada film industry.

