Who is Medha Rana? Meet Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 co-star, made her debut with Arjun Rampal in…

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, many stars come and go every day, while some fade away in obscurity, others quickly catch viewers’ attention and become the talk of the town. One such similar case happened recently when the teaser of much anticipated war-drama of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan dropped. As soon as the teaser came out, fans were quick to witness the magic that the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster brought. However, besides the film’s star-studded cast and emotional storyline, it was the supporting actors who also captured interest, especially Medha Rana, who is all set to make her theatrical debut with this much-anticipated war drama.

Starring opposite Varun Dhawan, Medha Rana steps into one of the biggest projects of her career with Border 2. What makes the film even more special is that the actress is entering mainstream Bollywood on a grand scale with this project.

Medha Rana’s emotional gratitude for Border 2

Expressing her happiness at being a part of this project, Medha shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She wrote, “I am endlessly grateful to the team of Border 2 for this honour, thank you for trusting me with something so sacred. Every frame feels like a prayer, every moment on set a deep bow to those who give up everything so we can live fearlessly.”

Star-studded cast and release date

Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Anya Singh and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast adds to the scale and intensity of the project, promising a gripping cinematic experience. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, 2026, and expectations are already soaring, especially considering the legacy of its original series.

Medha Rana’s early work and more

What’s interesting is that while Medha was not a part of any big project earlier, she has been a familiar face.

She was also seen in advertisements of well-known brands like Ponds, Nescafé, Cadbury and several others.

Speaking of her acting, she made her debut in 2022 with the web series London Files, starring Arjun Rampal. The series marked her entry into acting and showcased her potential as a performer. She later appeared in the Netflix film Friday Night Plan with Babil Khan.

Educational background and personal roots

Medha first completed her schooling at Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, and later studied at the Army Public School in Bengaluru. As per reports, her father served in the Indian Army, which also explains her strong emotional connection with a war-based film like Border 2.

Later, she pursued her BBA from Christ University, Bengaluru, before choosing to follow her passion for acting.

