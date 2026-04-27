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Who is Mehreen Pirzada? Actress dreamy wedding pictures with Arsh Aulakh go viral - Check

Who is Mehreen Pirzada? Actress’ dreamy wedding pictures with Arsh Aulakh go viral – Check

Actress Mehreen Pirzada is a Punjabi, but is primarily active in South Indian cinema and was last seen in the film Indhra. Check other details about her.

Mehreen Pirzada - Arsh Aulakh's wedding pic (PC: Mehreen's Instagram)

Actress Mehreen Pirzada has been making headlines ever since she shared her beautiful wedding pictures with Arsh Aulakh on April 26, 2026, keeping the celebrations low-key and personal. Soon after she shared the post, their pictures in colour-coordinated blush-pink outfits went viral on social media. Mehreen and Arsh Aulakh had a close-knit wedding in Himachal Pradesh, attended by family and close friends. Since the wedding was kept private, not many people knew about it beforehand. Meanwhile, many are now curious about Mehreen, who she is and what she does. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Mehreen Pirzada?

Mehreen Pirzada is an Indian film actress and model who works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Punjabi films. She was born on 5 November 1995 in Bathinda, Punjab. She made her acting debut in the 2016 Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, which was a commercial success. She has acted in popular films like Mahanubhavudu, F2: Fun and Frustration and Raja the Great.

Before entering films, Mehreen modeled for well-known brands like Dove, Nikon, and Thums Up. She is now preparing to make her Kannada debut with Nee Sigoovaregu. She made her Hindi film debut with Phillauri (2017), starring Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka Sharma, where she played the role of Anu. Although she hasn’t appeared in many Bollywood films since, she has been part of the web series Sultan of Delhi. Mehreen is primarily active in South Indian cinema and was last seen in the film Indra.



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Who Is Arsh Aulakh?

Arsh Aulakh is a low-profile personality believed to be a musician or creative professional. He stays away from the limelight, and very little public information is available about his career. His Instagram account is private and has 526 followers. His bio reads, “Cars and travel, sports and Netflix, living the dream.”

Very few people know that Mehreen’s engagement had been called off in the past. In March 2021, she got engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi, the son of senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal. However, their relationship ended just four months later.

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Mehreen herself announced the news in a post on Instagram, stating that she and Bhavya had mutually decided to call off their engagement and not get married.

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