Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) drug bust on October 3 has stirred up a hornet’s nest in Bollywood after Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in the raid. Along with the star kid, his close friends Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Seth Merchantt have been arrested too.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Team Requests Bollywood Celebs to Not Visit Mannat After Aryan Khan's Arrest?

According to the latest developments, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha will remain in custody till October 7. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Gets Support From Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Aryan Khan is Being Targeted

Who is Munmun Dhamecha?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monarch Dhamecha (@munmundhamecha)

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Sent To NCB Custody Till October 7 In Drugs Probe Case

Aryan Khan’s close friend, Munmun Dhamecha is basically a model. Aged 39, she was arrested by the NCB at 2 pm on October 3. As per the reports, Munmun will remain in custody till October 7 along with Aryan and Arbaaz.

Munmun is a budding model who hails from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district from where she also did her schooling. The 39-year-old model belongs to a business family and both her parents have passed away. Munmun’s brother named Prince Dhamecha is currently working in Delhi. After Sagar, she moved to Bhopal for some time before moving to Delhi with her brother six years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monarch Dhamecha (@munmundhamecha)

An avid Instagram user with 16.6K followers, her last post was a photo of herself from September 22. Even though Munmun isn’t followed by any celebs on Instagram, she can be seen following some of the biggies from the industry including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and many more.

According to the latest reports, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha will remain in custody till October 7.