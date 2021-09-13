Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set to tie the knot with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The two have put the rumour mills to rest by officially confirming their engagement on social media. A few days ago, Vidyut’s Taj Mahal photo went viral where he was seen standing with Nandita in front of the Taj Mahal. On Monday, Vidyut took to his Instagram page to share with his fans. ““Did it the COMMANDO way 01/09/21,” In the first picture, the two can be seen doing rock climbing and in the second photo, the two can be seen holding hands and standing opposite the Taj Mahal.Also Read - Vidyut Jammwal’s Emotional Video on How Sidharth Shukla Was ‘Asli Mard’ Will Bring Tears- Watch

Nandita, on the other hand, took to his social media-“Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21”. Also Read - Vidyut Jammwal-Nandita Mahtani Are Engaged? Neha Dhupia's Latest Post Suggests So

Who is Nandita Mahtani? All you need to know about Vidyut Jammwal’s bride-to-be

Nandita Mahtani is a fashion designer based in Mumbai. She along with Dino Morea run a company called Playground. For the past few years Mahtani has been designing and styling Virat Kohli. Her sister Anu Mahtani is married to Sanjay Hinduja, the son of Indian-born British billionaire businessman Gopichand Hinduja.

Nandita was earlier married to Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor. But, later on they parted ways.

On the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal will be seen in Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha.