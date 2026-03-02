Who is Nayanika Reddy? Allu Sirish’s to-be wife is a Hyderabad-based business professional with a strong…

With wedding bells set to ring in the Allu household once again, Allu Sirish is gearing up to marry his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6. The Telugu actor, and younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, recently confirmed that the pre-wedding celebrations will begin with a party on March 2, followed by an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends.

While the Allu-Konidela family name naturally attracts attention, it is Nayanika Reddy’s quiet and dignified presence that has sparked curiosity ever since the couple announced their engagement. Unlike many celebrity partners who are already known to the public, Nayanika’s story unfolds away from the glare of arc lights and film sets.

Who is Nayanika Reddy?

Nayanika Reddy is a Hyderabad-based business professional who comes from a well-established entrepreneurial family. She has no connections to the film industry and has largely remained outside public life. Before her relationship with Sirish became public, her name was known only within professional and personal circles.

Friends describe her as academically driven, grounded and deeply private. Those close to her say she prefers meaningful conversations over media attention and has consciously chosen to maintain a low profile despite entering one of Telugu cinema’s most prominent families.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Nayanika Reddy and Allu Sirish’s engagement

The couple got engaged on October 31, 2025, in a private ceremony that reflected their shared preference for simplicity. There were no extravagant decorations or celebrity-heavy guest lists. The news reached the public only after Sirish shared photographs and wrote, “I’m finally and happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika.”

Observers noted that the understated nature of the ceremony spoke volumes about their approach to life — authenticity before publicity.

How did Allu Sirish meet Nayanika?

Interestingly, their love story began outside the film industry. The two first met at a pre-wedding celebration hosted by actor Nithiin and his wife for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. What started as a casual introduction soon evolved into friendship and eventually blossomed into a committed relationship.

Public awareness of their bond grew in October 2025 when Sirish shared a photograph from Paris, showing the couple holding hands. The post coincided with his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary, adding emotional depth to the announcement. Shortly after, he confirmed the engagement with the words, “I’m finally and happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika.” In another heartfelt note, he added, “That is how I met your mother.”

A private professional life

Professionally, Nayanika is believed to be actively involved in her family’s business ventures. Even her social media presence remains minimal and understated, reflecting a balanced approach to privacy rather than secrecy.

As the wedding date approaches, anticipation continues to build. Scheduled for March 6, 2026, the ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair, attended primarily by members of the extended Allu-Konidela family and close friends.

For Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, the journey from a chance meeting to a life together now enters its most significant chapter, one rooted in simplicity, family values and quiet strength.