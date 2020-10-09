Who is Rohanpreet Singh? Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently made her relationship official with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh. But who is he, what does he do? After’s Neha’s Instagram post, her fans are curious to know who is she dating and googled about Rohanpreet Singh. We have curated a list of facts on Rohanpreet Singh who is currently dating Neha Kakkar and reports suggest that they are getting married in a month. Also Read - It’s Official! Neha Kakkar Confirms Being in a Relationship With Punjabi Singer Rohanpreet Singh

Know everything about Neha Kakkar’s boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh:

-Rohanpreet Singh started his singing career with the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs in 2007

-Rohanpreet Singh ended up as a runner-up in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, but impressed the judges Asha Bhosle and Amjad Ali Khan with his singing talent

-Rohanpreet Singh was later seen in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Mega Challenge in 2009

-Rohanpreet Singh also took part in Rising Star season 2, where he won the hearts of the judges Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur

-Rohanpreet Singh became the first runner-up of Rising Star 2

-Rohanpreet Singh was also seen as one of Shehnaz Gill’s suitors in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

-Rohanpreet made his singing debut with Bang Gang

-Rohanpreet Singh has sung several songs including Taqleef, Pehli Mulaqat, Ainkan Kaliyan, and Hello Hi

-Talking about his personal life, Rohanpreet Singh was born and brought up in Patiala

-Rohanpreet Singh had a massive following on TikTok

-Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s picture with their families is doing rounds on the internet. It is said that the pic is from their Roka ceremony but as of now, there is no confirmation from both the singers.

We wish them all the best for their life ahead.