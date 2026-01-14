Who is Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend Achraf Hakimi? Football star accused in rape case, father of two with...

Home

Do you know who is Nora Fatehi's boyfriend? Football star who faced rape case allegations. Read more about him inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrities are always under the public eye. Every move around them is diligently scrutinised and turns into a whirlwind of controversy in no time. One such case happened recently with Bollywood dancer-actor Nora Fatehi, who found herself at the center of speculation surrounding her relationship status after being linked to Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi. While neither has confirmed the rumours, online chatter around their romantic relationship has been doing the rounds for some time now.

How the Dating Speculation Began

Rumours of the two dating first started when Nora Fatehi travelled to Morocco to watch the national football team play during the ongoing African Cup of Nations. Soon after her visit, fans and social media users quickly began connecting the dots after Reddit users noticed that Achraf Hakimi had liked one of Nora’s Instagram posts from the match. This single interaction was enough to start theories of a possible romantic connection.

Adding to the intrigue, it resurfaced that Nora had previously admitted in an interview that Hakimi was her favourite footballer, further fueling the speculation.

Achraf Hakimi’s Past Marriage and Divorce

Speaking of Achraf Hakimi’s personal life. He was previously married to Spanish actress Hiba Abouk from 2020 to 2023. The couple also has two children together. During their separation, Abouk was accused of seeking half of Hakimi’s assets and fortune. However, these claims were later turned out to be fake news.

The divorce came at a turbulent time in Hakimi’s life, as he was simultaneously dealing with serious legal allegations.

Rape Allegations and Hakimi’s Response

In 2023, Hakimi was accused of rape in Paris. The footballer has strongly denied the allegations, with the investigation still ongoing. Hakimi also claimed that the accusations were made to blackmail him and were an extortion attempt.

Speaking about the darker side of fame, Hakimi was quotedas saying last year, “We’re exposed to a lot of things; we’re exposed to things like girls approaching us. Blackmail… I think there are a lot of people in the world of football who take advantage of us. And if you don’t have people around you, these things happen to you.”

Who is Achraf Hakimi?

Born in Madrid, Achraf Hakimi rose through the ranks of the Real Madrid academy before establishing himself as one of the world’s best right-backs. He has played for major European clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. Hakimi currently represents PSG and captains the Morocco national team.

