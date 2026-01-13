Who is Palak Aujla? Inside Karan Aujla’s love story as US-based artist’s allegations trigger online storm

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has found himself in the middle of a social media storm after a US-based artist made serious allegations about being in a secret relationship with him while he was married. The claims, which first surfaced on Instagram and Reddit, quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, sparking heated discussions across platforms.

While the singer has not reacted publicly so far, the controversy has also brought renewed focus on his wife, Palak Aujla, who has largely stayed away from the limelight and online drama since their marriage.

Who is Palak Aujla?

Palak Aujla is a Canada-based makeup artist and entrepreneur who has built her own space in the beauty industry. According to her Instagram bio, she is the founder and CEO of “Maison Palké,” a beauty salon operating in Canada. Unlike many celebrity spouses, Palak has consistently chosen to keep her professional life separate from her husband’s stardom.

With over 233,000 followers on Instagram, Palak shares glimpses of her work, travel diaries, and lifestyle moments. However, she remains extremely private about her personal details, including her age and family background, keeping the focus firmly on her career.

How did Karan and Palak’s love story begin?

Born Jaskaran Singh Aujla, the singer reportedly met Palak during their teenage years. What followed was a quiet relationship that grew steadily over nearly a decade, away from media glare. In 2023, the couple finally tied the knot in a dreamy destination wedding in Mexico, winning hearts across social media.

Fans admired the low-key yet intimate celebration, especially as Karan often speaks about loyalty and love through his music. Since the wedding, Palak has stayed largely out of public appearances, focusing instead on her entrepreneurial journey.

What exactly is the controversy about?

The controversy erupted after a US-based artist, known on Instagram as msgorimusic and associated with the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, claimed she was involved in a “private relationship” with Karan Aujla. She alleged that she was unaware of his marital status at the time.

She further claimed she was “silenced and publicly shamed” and accused Aujla’s team of attempting to suppress the issue by contacting an Indian influencer to spread misinformation.

In screenshots shared on Reddit, she wrote, “Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India…” She also mentioned that a major US media outlet is preparing to interview her.

In a follow-up post on January 12, she added, “Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability…”, positioning her statement as a broader stand for women speaking out.

It is important to note that the exact timeline of the alleged relationship remains unclear, and none of the claims have been officially verified.

How did Palak respond amid the buzz?

Amid the growing speculation, Palak Aujla posted a photo with Karan Aujla on her Instagram story, choosing to leave it captionless. Fans widely interpreted the subtle move as a quiet show of solidarity.

As of now, Karan Aujla has not issued any official statement regarding the allegations. Whether he chooses to address the rumours or stay silent remains to be seen, but the controversy continues to fuel online debate.