Who is Park Ji-hyun? First Korean actress nominated for an International Emmy Award

Park Ji-hyun has made history with her 54th International Emmy nomination. Here’s everything to know about the Korean actress, her career, and her acclaimed role in Netflix's You and Everything Else.

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Park Ji-hyun becomes first Korean actress nominated for International Emmy (PC: Twitter)

Park Ji-hyun has become the new Korean star to make headlines on the international stage. The actress has earned a nomination at the 2026 International Emmy Awards for her performance in the Netflix series You and Everything Else. The recognition is significant not only for the actress but also for Korean television, as she is the first Korean actress to receive an International Emmy acting nomination. The actress, who has quietly built a strong body of work across Korean dramas and films, is now making history on a much bigger stage. For viewers who have followed her work over the years, this latest achievement marks an important moment in her growing career.

Who is Park Ji-hyun?

Park Ji-hyun is a South Korean actress known for taking on a wide range of characters across films and television dramas. She has steadily built her career through supporting and leading roles before gaining wider recognition with projects such as Do You Like Brahms?, The Divine Fury, Reborn Rich and Flex x Cop.

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Her latest international recognition comes for You and Everything Else, the 2025 Netflix drama starring Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun. The series follows two women whose friendship changes over several decades, moving through periods of affection, jealousy, conflict, and reconciliation.

Park Ji-hyun becomes first Korean actress nominated for International Emmy

Park Ji-hyun has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category at the 54th International Emmy Awards. The official list from the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences confirms her nomination for You and Everything Else.

Park Ji-hyun is competing against Mona Mina Leon for Holy Sh!t from Belgium, Bárbara Mori for Lucca’s World from Mexico and Sheridan Smith for I Fought the Law from the UK.

What makes Park Ji-hyun’s nomination special is that she is the first Korean actress nominated for an International Emmy acting award. Korean male actors had previously received acting nominations, including Jang Hyuk in 2011 for The Slave Hunters and the late Lee Sun-kyun in 2022 for Dr. Brain.

About Park Ji-hyun’s acting journey

Park Ji-hyun began her acting career in 2017 with Saimdang, Memoir of Colors. She gradually took on more roles in Korean television and films, building recognition rather than becoming an overnight star.

Over the years, she appeared in various popular Korean dramas including The King in Love, Yumi’s Cells, Do You Like Brahms?, Reborn Rich, Flex x Cop, You and Everything Else, and See You at Work Tomorrow!

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Some of her popular films are The Chase, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, The Divine Fury, and Wild Sing. She will be next seen in Sinner which is set to have its world premiere at the 31st Busan International Film Festival on October 7, 2026.

Her career has largely been built around varied roles, allowing her to move between romance, thriller, crime and drama. Her latest International Emmy nomination now marks a major step forward in that journey.

When is 54th International Emmy Awards 2026?

The 54th International Emmy Awards will take place in New York on November 23, 2026. This year, there are 64 nominees across 16 categories representing 22 countries.

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Park Ji-hyun is not the only Korean nominee this year. Disney+ medical thriller Hyper Knife, starring Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu, has also received a nomination in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category at the 54th International Emmy Awards.