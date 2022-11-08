Who is Pashmina Roshan, The New Girl Kartik Aaryan is Dating?

Meet Pashmina Roshan, the 27-year-old Bollywood debutant whom Kartik Aaryan is rumoured to be dating. Here's all about her.

Who is Pashmina Roshan: Actor Kartik Aaryan is rumoured to be dating a young Bollywood debutant named Pashmina Roshan. She is a 27-year-old girl from one of the Bollywood most famous film families – the Roshans. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Kartik and Pashmina have been spending a lot of time together and are trying their best to hide from the snooping lens of the paparazzi.

The reports suggest that while the two spend most of their time together at Kartik’s place in Mumbai, they have their favourite eateries in the city. Pashmina and Kartik love to hang out at the Jio World Drie and Cou Cou which is a popular patisserie in Mumbai. The two are ‘playing it cool’ they say and maintaining the reputation of being ‘just good friends’ as of now. However, the ones close to them say that there’s something definitely brewing between them. Before you get more scoop on their budding romance, here’s all about Pashmina you would want to know.

WHO IS PASHMINA ROSHAN?

Pashmina is the daughter of legendary Indian musician Rajesh Roshan and his wife, Kanchan Roshan. She is the niece of filmmaker and former actor Rakesh Roshan and cousin to Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. She has a brother named Eshaan Roshan. She has also studied method acting

PASHMINA ROSHAN’S AGE AND DEBUT BOLLYWOOD MOVIE

Pashmina was born on November 10, 1995, in Mumbai. She has learnt acting from Barry John’s acting school in the city and is making her debut with ‘Ishk Vishk Rebound’ which is a sequel to the 2003 hit film ‘Ishq Vishk.’ Interestingly, the first film also marked the debut of a star kid and introduced Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasureywala into the business. Ishq Vishk Rebound (2023) also features Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan alongside Pashmina.

She has also studied at the Jeff Goldberg Studio and appeared in the Indian version of Oscar Wilde’s popular play – The Importance of Being Earnest.

PASHMINA ROSHAN SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS AND PHOTOSHOOTS

Pashmina’s social media profile is full of photos of her in stylish looks. She loves to dress up and rock the trendiest of outfits in new photoshoots. The 27-year-old loves her family and leaves no opportunity to share a throwback post or simply just wish her family members the best on their special days. She loves to hang out with her pals and enjoy some downtime on the beach. Pashmina looks graceful and confident in her pictures on social media and her entry into Bollywood will definitely write a new chapter for the Roshan family in the industry. What do you think of her?